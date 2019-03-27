Newly Transformed Hamilton Hotel Washington, D.C. Collaborates With HBO To Design Presidential "VEEP" Experience

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its multi-million dollar transformation, Hamilton Hotel Washington, D.C. is collaborating with HBO to design a Presidential suite and lounge that celebrates and commemorates the network's Emmy® award-winning series "VEEP." The new signature guest suite pays homage to the hit comedy with original furniture, props and memorabilia from the show's vast seven-season set collection. Hamilton Hotel will unveil the exclusive "VEEP" experience on March 27, timed to the premiere week of the much-anticipated final season.

Oval suite

"Hamilton Hotel is thrilled to partner with HBO to commemorate its highly-acclaimed 'VEEP' series, now celebrating its grand finale with a unique offering that we know our guests will absolutely love," said Mark J. Driscoll, managing director at Hamilton Hotel Washington, D.C. "As part of an extensive property transformation, the hotel is introducing unexpected experiences that guests will find only at Hamilton. Through our 'VEEP' suite, the show's highly-engaged fans can continue to appreciate the incredibly popular show, and its beloved Selina Meyer, beyond the series finale."

As guests, visitors and fans arrive on the hotel's 12th floor, where the suite resides, they will view a replica of President Selina Meyer's Oval Office in the common area. Curated in conjunction with set designers and prop masters from the series' production and HBO, original props include the Presidential Resolute Desk, a presidential seal area rug, a grandfather clock, an oversized portrait of Selina, and other recognizable photographs, art and decorative objects.

"With VEEP coming to a close this season we were looking at ways to celebrate Selina Meyer, and a presidential suite seemed like such a perfect way to salute her legacy," said Yauny Wheaton, director of consumer marketing at HBO. "We've had a wonderful time working with the show's production designers and the Hamilton Hotel to create a unique in-world experience that we think fans will love for years to come."

Adorning the hallway to the one-bedroom "Selina Meyer Presidential Suite" are other notable cast photographs from multiple seasons. Once inside the suite, guests are transported to Selina's brownstone residence through original set props and mementos from her home. The space includes a framed Smith College diploma, Catherine and Selina family photos, a Vice Presidential china plate with Selina's photo, a throw pillow of Mount Rushmore featuring Selina's face and multiple other photos and decorative objects. The suite's living room also features original furniture from the brownstone, including Selina's bar cabinet, a console table and a writing table.

Hamilton Hotel partnered with Terri Jannes Interiors, based in Weston, Connecticut, to design the suite and oval office, using the original pieces from HBO. Hotel guests who book the suite will receive a complimentary copy of Selina Meyer's autobiography, A Woman First: First Woman, a revealing and deeply personal memoir from one of our most beloved former presidents, and a sheet of commemorative Selina Meyer presidential stamps. The "VEEP" Suite can be booked starting March 28 by visiting www.HamiltonHotelDC.com or calling 866.407.1764.

About Hamilton Hotel

Originally designed by the renowned French-born architect Jules-Henrí de Sibour in 1922, Hamilton Hotel Washington, D.C. is an iconic 318-room art deco property at 14th and K Streets that is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar transformation into an independent, modern luxury hotel. Expected to be completed in spring 2019, the refurbishments will capture the unique essence of Washington, D.C. and offer a superior new guest experience, including a re-designed lobby and newly concepted restaurant and bar. The hotel will also unveil exclusive partnerships around themed guest suites and elevated guest amenities. The hotel is listed on the D.C. Register of Historic Places and the National Register of Historic Places. For more information, visit hamiltonhoteldc.com or call (202) 682-0111.

About HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 142 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television including Game of Thrones®, Big Little Lies®, Westworld®, The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, Band of Brothers®, and The Wire®. In the United States, HBO® and sister network Cinemax® are available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand®, Cinemax On Demand®, HBO GO® and MAX GO®, as well as HBO NOW®. Internationally, HBO branded services, including television networks and the standalone streaming product HBO GO®, are available in more than 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO and Cinemax programming is also sold into more than 150 countries worldwide.

