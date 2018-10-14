Newly Unveiled Steel-Intensive Vehicles Make An Impression In 2018

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many 2019 model year vehicles introduced in 2018 share a common attribute: an advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) structure. More than 65 AHSS-intensive vehicles debuted at major auto shows across the country this year. AHSS was represented in the composition of every vehicle segment and size, including the popular SUV, CUV and truck markets.

"As vehicles evolve to become stronger, safer and more durable, high-strength steel continues to be the material of choice for automakers," said Dr. Jody N. Hall, vice president, automotive market, Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI), a business unit of the American Iron and Steel Institute. "Occupant protection is enhanced by using high-strength grades of steel in critical vehicle areas such as the frame and body. We are seeing more vehicles debut with predominantly steel structures because it is a proven, trusted and cost-effective material for automakers and consumers alike."

SMDI survey results from earlier this year found 90 percent of consumers believe steel is stronger and more durable than other materials used by automakers. It was also revealed 75 percent of consumers regard safety as the most important factor when buying or leasing a vehicle, and automakers are meeting consumer safety standards by carefully designing their vehicles using high-strength steels.

Here's what automakers and the media are saying about these notable vehicle debuts from 2018:

2019 Ram 1500 (finalist for 2019 North American Truck of the Year)

Ninety-eight percent of the steel used in the frame is high-strength steel, making the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 the strongest ever

High-strength steel use increased durability to deliver up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload

2019 Volkswagen Jetta (nominated for 2019 North American Car of the Year)

Composed of 35 percent ultra-high-strength hot-formed steel, 12 percent ultra-high-strength steel and 39 percent extra high-strength steel

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe (nominated for 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year)

The body is composed of 67 percent high-strength steel for added strength and reduced weight

2019 Kia Forte (nominated for 2019 North American Car of the Year)

Composed of 54 percent advanced high-strength steel

2019 Chevrolet Silverado (finalist for 2019 North American Truck of the Year)

The fully boxed steel frame is 88 pounds lighter than its predecessor, while offering 10 percent greater torsional rigidity

Has a roll-formed, high-strength steel bed floor

Eighty percent of the frame is made of high-strength steel

2019 Acura RDX (finalist for 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year)

The body structure is composed of more than 50 percent high-strength steel increasing body rigidity and cabin quietness

2019 Jeep Cherokee

To achieve lightweighting in the body, Jeep used of 65 percent hot stamped, high-strength and ultra-high-strength steel

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-class

Thanks in part to high- and ultra-high-strength steels comprising the body, the new model lost 375 pounds

Steel aided in rigidity and load-bearing functions of the vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

Increased use of ultra-high-tensile steel for enhanced body rigidity and occupant safety

Torsional rigidity is improved by 60 percent compared to its predecessor

2019 Subaru Forester

Built on the Subaru Global Platform that uses extensive high-strength steel for long-lasting quality, enhanced crash safety and a quieter interior

