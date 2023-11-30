Newly Unveiled Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Promises Continued World-Class Care in a World-Class Facility

The highly anticipated opening will make MedStar Georgetown home to the Washington, D.C., region's most advanced healthcare facility.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital has officially unveiled the brand new Verstandig Pavilion, which is set to open December 10, 2023. A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring MedStar Health senior leaders, Philanthropist Grant Verstandig, community stakeholders, hospital associates, and CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell — the event's emcee — celebrated the hospital's new 477-thousand sq. ft. addition which is set to become the D.C. region's most advanced healthcare facility.

MedStar Health senior leaders, Philanthropist Grant Verstandig, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia, Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage, and City Councilmember Brooke Pinto cut the ribbon on the brand new Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.
"As we built the Pavilion, we had one foot in today—building a facility that reflects the full capabilities of medicine today, and one foot in tomorrow—building a facility with comprehensive flexibilities, so that as medicine continues to evolve we will be able to meet the healthcare needs of our region for decades to come," said Kenneth A. Samet, president and chief executive officer of MedStar Health. "This is truly a transformational project, creating a world-class facility to match the world-class care provided by our physicians, nurses and associates. It is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of all those we serve and a significant step in our constant efforts to realize our vision of being the trusted leader in caring for people and advancing health."

"We know that healthcare evolves and changes with technology and this facility has a very flexible design which allows us to adapt to whatever those changes may be," said Lisa Boyle, MD, president, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, and senior vice president, MedStar Health. "The Verstandig Pavilion will help MedStar Georgetown usher in a new era of healthcare in the region as we continue to serve the health care needs for decades to come."

The opening would not have been possible without a generous donation of $50 million by Grant Verstandig, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Red Cell Partners; co-founder and chairman, Verstandig Family Foundation. The transformational gift represents one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever made to health care in the Washington, D.C., region. Two years ago, in recognition of Verstandig's unprecedented generosity, MedStar Health announced the new pavilion would be named in his honor.

"The pavilion will be a haven for healing, a place where compassionate care meets cutting edge technology, where the heroes of our community will teach and train the next generation of providers, and where miracles really do happen. It is truly a beacon of hope for patients, for their loved ones, and for our region," Verstandig said.

Representing the new standard in patient care and the practice of medicine, the Verstandig Pavilion will feature:

  • A new Emergency Department that has almost doubled in size with 32 private patient rooms.
  • A movable Intraoperative MRI System (IMRIS), the only one in the region, allowing neurosurgeons to precisely remove microscopic tumors. reducing the need for post-op imaging and additional surgeries.
  • 156 new and expanded private inpatient patient rooms with natural, healing light supporting the most advanced care.
  • 31 state-of-the-art operating room surgical suites providing surgeons with 4K visualization for robotic and minimally invasive surgery; spectral imaging technology to identify critical anatomy, blood flow, and detect cancer margins not visible to the naked eye; and large interactive touchscreen dashboards to connect with experts worldwide in real time.
  • A new rooftop helipad with direct access to the new Emergency Department and operating rooms, saving crucial minutes for patients suffering life-threatening conditions.
  • Six acres of beautiful, expansive green space creating a relaxing, reflective environment for our patients, their loved ones and our associates.

For more information on the Verstandig Pavilion, visit https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/medstar-georgetown-university-hospital

