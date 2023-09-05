Newly Updated 2023 Global Strategic Business Report Forecasts Synthetic Diamonds Market to Reach $21.4 Billion by 2030: Comes Amid De Beers' Drastic Price Cuts Due to Falling Natural Diamond Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 22:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A freshly updated Synthetic Diamonds - Global Strategic Business Report has just been released by ResearchAndMarkets.com, revealing a bullish outlook for the Synthetic Diamonds market, which is projected to reach a value of $21.4 billion by 2030. This eye-opening forecast coincides with a recent news story that reports a significant drop in natural diamond demand, causing industry leader De Beers to slash prices by more than 40%.

According to the newly updated report, the global market for Synthetic Diamonds, valued at $14.5 billion in 2022, is slated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% between 2022 and 2030. The rough diamond segment within the synthetic diamond market is particularly notable, expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR and hit $14.5 billion by 2030.

Key Geographical Insights:

  • In the United States, the Synthetic Diamonds market is currently valued at an estimated $3.9 billion as of 2022.
  • China is poised to be a standout performer, with a projected CAGR of 8.6%, reaching an estimated market size of $4.9 billion by 2030.
  • Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, forecasted to grow at 1.9% and 5% CAGR respectively over the eight-year analysis period.

Aligning with Industry Trends

The steep price cuts by De Beers reflect a significant shift in consumer preferences, driven largely by the allure of lab-grown diamonds. The synthetic diamond industry has successfully tapped into markets where consumers are especially price-sensitive, significantly affecting the U.S. bridal market. This corroborates the findings in the Global Strategic Business Report, highlighting the growing consumer inclination towards synthetic diamonds.

About the Report

The Global Strategic Business Report offers a comprehensive overview of the Synthetic Diamonds market, featuring 46 competitors including BEACON STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS, D.NEA, Element Six (UK) Ltd., and more. The report provides detailed coverage of market trends influenced by various global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

For more information, please visit Synthetic Diamonds - Global Strategic Business Report

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Cultured Pearl Boom: Fashion and Gender Norms Propels Global Pearl Jewelry Market Growth to 2031

In the Wake of Nestlé's Divestiture of Palforzia, New Market Report Sheds Light on the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Landscape for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.