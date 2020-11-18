Newly Updated LGBTQ Cultural Competency Course Available from Quality Interactions

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to market need and new legislation, Quality Interactions, Inc. has released a newly updated version of its legacy course, Creating a Welcoming Environment for LGBTQ Individuals. The eLearning course, which is accredited for healthcare providers by the ACCME, ANCC, and CCMC boards, provides a person-centered approach to help learners establish an LGBTQ-affirming environment and reduce health disparities at their institutions.

The course has been used to train thousands of healthcare professionals at the country's leading hospitals and health plans and is one of Quality Interactions' most popular eLearning programs. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2020 ruling that ensures legal protection from workplace discrimination for LGBTQ individuals, Quality Interactions was proud to launch its latest version of this essential training.

"While the LGBTQ-rights movement has made immense progress, a long history of anti-LGBTQ bias continues to negatively impact the way in which LGBTQ individuals access and experience healthcare in the U.S.," says Megan Bedford, Vice President of Content & Marketing for Quality Interactions. "Our program helps providers create a more welcoming environment for LGBTQ individuals—from the visual signs of support they may see in the lobby or on a website, to more culturally sensitive interactions that avoid assumptions and show respect for one's identity."

The newly updated course features interactive learning techniques to review healthcare concerns and preventative measures specific to the LGBTQ community, laws governing individual rights, and terminology that illustrates understanding and sensitivity. Learners apply evidence-based, actionable tips for creating a welcoming healthcare environment to real-life case scenarios, and pre- and post-test reporting measures relevant knowledge gains.

The new release also features more information on generational health disparities within the LGBTQ population. "The LGBTQ community includes individuals who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, experiences, identities, and beliefs," says Bedford. "We felt it was particularly important to highlight some of the age-based generational differences that can impact the way people seek care."

For example, a national study that found that, in healthcare interactions, 21% of LGBTQ older adults did not disclose their sexual orientation or gender identity for fear of being turned away or receiving inferior services. This fear of discrimination represents an obscured but genuine challenge for healthcare organizations seeking to provide a continuum of care for individuals who face higher risk for social isolation and residual outcomes, such as depression and substance abuse.

