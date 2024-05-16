Newman Architects Announces New Roles

A new organizational structure will guide the New Haven-based firm into the future

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Newman Architects looks towards the future, the firm's Board of Directors announce a new structure that will guide the firm's management going forward:

A. Brooks Fischer, AIA, is now Newman's Chief Executive Officer. As President and CEO, Brooks will continue to advance Newman's growth, market and service expansion, and sustainable success.

Brooks Fischer and Melinda Agron in center, surrounded by, left to right: Dov Feinmesser, Laura Gilmore, Paul Santos and Abigail Carlen.

"I'm honored to lead the next generation of Newman Architects as we envision the possibilities for our clients and our company," said Brooks. "In working to fulfil our mission to create places of enduring value that serve, sustain, and enrich life, our group together brings new ideas and excitement for the ability of the built environment to inspire and impact our future."

Brooks leads Newman's work in the commercial development market and works to encourage relationships that expand the firm's reach. Since joining Newman in 2004, Brooks has established Newman as a respected partner to clients and communities. Brooks was named Principal in 2016 and earned his B.Arch from Roger Williams University.

Melinda Marlén Agron, AIA, NOMA, LEED GA, will serve as Chief Operating Officer to enhance Newman's business model and culture. As Principal, Melinda is passionate about creating synergies between building design and organizational strategy. Melinda joined Newman in 2018 with a M.Arch and MBA from Yale University, where she teaches professional practice as a School of Architecture Instructor.

In addition, four Director-level positions will guide key facets of the practice:

As Newman's new Director of Design, Laura Gilmore, AIA, LEED GA, will guide the creation of work defined by design excellence. An Associate Principal, Laura has had a major impact on our practice since joining the office in 2018, bringing a keen design sensibility and demonstrated skill in balancing the aspirations of clients, teams, and communities. Laura holds a BA in Architecture from Princeton University and a M.Arch from Harvard University.

As Director of Marketing and Communication, Abigail M. Carlen, LEED AP BD+C leads a coordinated, strategic program that advances Newman's reputation for leadership. Since joining the firm in 2021, she has reinvented the firm's marketing processes to enable growth and advance the firm's profile. An Associate Principal, she holds BAs in Architectural Studies and English from Connecticut College.

Paul Santos, AIA, will bring additional focus to the firm's work in affordable, mixed income, market rate, senior, and mixed-use development as Director of Housing. Since joining Newman in 2006, Paul has managed the development of more than 1500 units of housing in Connecticut, nearly 900 of them affordable. He is an Associate Principal and earned a B.Arch degree from Penn State University.

As Director of Sustainability, Dov Feinmesser, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, will organize Newman's efforts to bring high sustainability standards to the design and realization of projects. Dov manages a diverse range of projects as a Senior Associate and teaches professional practice as a Lecturer at the Yale School of Architecture. Dov joined Newman in 2016, holds a B.Arch from Ryerson University and a M.Arch from Yale University, and also serves on the AIA Connecticut Board of Directors.

Contact:

Abigail Carlen

4754417266

[email protected]

SOURCE Newman Architects