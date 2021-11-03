Newman's Own® Awards Announce 2021 Grant Winners

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher House Foundation, Military Times, and Newman's Own have awarded grants to five non-profit organizations supporting military service members and their families. Newman's Own® Awards provide funding toward innovative programs created to improve the quality of life of veterans.

Newman's Own® Awards began in 1999 and have now awarded more than $2.5 million across 195 non-profit programs.

The grant's name honors the legacy of Paul Newman, founder of Newman's Own, who sought to help make a difference in the lives of others. Paul, a Navy veteran, served in the Pacific during World War II. Later in life, he came up with his own line of salad dressings, pasta sauces, pizzas, salsas and much more and decided that all the profits from Newman's Own products would go to charities.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Newman's Own Awards grant recipients, all of which offer exciting programs to support our military and veteran communities," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "Thank you to our partners at Newman's Own and Military Times, along with our distinguished judges, for their dedication to the military and veteran community."

"Military Times is proud to support philanthropy through a variety of programs helping military connected families and the organizations that improve their lives. The Newman's Own Awards is no exception. Being able to assist in a small way to improve the lives of veterans underscores the Military Times mission of service to the community we serve," said Mike Gruss, Editor in Chief of Sightline Media Group / Military Times. "As is the case every year, our honorees exemplify the power of community, cooperation, and innovation in tackling the most important issues for our nation's heroes."

"It is our pleasure to partner with Fisher House Foundation and Military Times for the 22nd year of recognizing innovative organizations that serve our country's heroes and their families," said Miriam Nelson, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "As a World War II veteran, we know Paul Newman would join us in bestowing a hearty congratulations to each of the Newman's Own Award winners."

After receiving nearly 500 entries for the 2021 program, seven judges evaluated each entry based on the organization's creativity, innovation, and impact to the respective communities. Newman's Own, Fisher House Foundation, and Military Times are proud to announce that the five winning organizations are:

Objective Zero App Program, Objective Zero Foundation; Free Dental Care to Homeless Veterans Program, Homeless Not Toothless; Keystone Life Skill Development Program, Yellow Ribbon Fund; CalVet REN Residential Enriched Neighborhood Program, Habitat for Humanity Riverside; and Veteran Family Member Suicide Prevention Program, Overwatch Project/FORGE Foundation. (Organization information below.) The leading 2021 Newman's Own Award-winning organization received a $50,000 grant, with the remaining top organizations receiving $37,500. All 2021 winners will be honored in a virtual ceremony hosted by Military Times that can be viewed starting at 12 p.m. EST on November 3, 2021 at https://events.militarytimes.com/noa2021/.

Objective Zero Foundation received the highest honor and a $50,000 award. The Objective Zero Foundation is a tech nonprofit combating suicide within the military and veteran community through peer support and wellness resources. The Objective Zero App is available on Google Play, the App Store, and at Objectivezero.org for service members, veterans, their families, and caregivers to connect to a peer via text, voice, or video chat and to a range of mental health and wellness resources and activities from yoga and meditation to mental health care. Objective Zero App users can filter through the Ambassador network by age, gender, location, branch of service, affiliation to the military, military occupational specialty, deployment campaign, and ROTC/Service Academy to create a meaningful connection with a peer. The app is free to download, free to use, and is available 24 hours a day.

"We are incredibly honored to have been selected for a Newman's Own Award," said Betsey Mercado, Executive Director of Objective Zero. "This grant will allow us to develop and implement new evidence-based tools within the Objective Zero App to better support service members, veterans, their families and caregivers with their mental health and wellness as an upstream approach to suicide prevention."

About Newman's Own®, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Products include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, and snacks as well as dog food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $560 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and print products are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on the Army Times, Marine Corps Times, Navy Times, and Air Force Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com .



About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $525 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org .

Winning Entries

Objective Zero Foundation

Objective Zero App Program, Fort Leavenworth, KS

For more information, contact Betsey Mercado ([email protected]) or visit www.objectivezero.org

Homeless Not Toothless

Free Dental Care to Homeless Veterans Program, Los Angeles, CA

Homeless Not Toothless provides free dental care to homeless veterans and their families. Patients have made a commitment to be sober and seek employment. The objective is to ﬁx oral issues that would prevent patients from obtaining work. In partnership with UCLA's School of Dentistry, Homeless Not Toothless is able to train the next generation of doctors in the world of public health, providing a benefit to both patients and providers. Homeless Not Toothless has provided over $7.7 million in free dental work to over 100,000 patients since 1991.

For more information, contact Dr. Jay Grossman ([email protected]) or visit www.homelessnottoothless.org

Yellow Ribbon Fund

Keystone Life Skill Development Program, Bethesda, MD

Yellow Ribbon Fund, a non-profit organization, that serves post 9/11 wounded, ill and injured veterans, their families and caregivers is honored to receive the 2021 Newman's Own Award. This reward will help support the Keystone Life Skill Development Program, offered to military caregivers; an 8–10-week course that trains and educates each student in a job track that fits their professional desires and caregiver responsibilities. Both training and jobs are virtual and offer time flexibility, so caregivers are afforded financial independence and self-empowerment. Upon completion of the course, each student is provided with 1:1 live interview preparation, resume building, personal branding, and job-hunting instructions to solidify their desired career path.

For more information, contact Gina Harrow ([email protected]) or visit www.yellowribbonfund.org

Habitat for Humanity Riverside

CalVet REN Residential Enriched Neighborhood Program, Riverside, CA

Habitat for Humanity Riverside always provides a series of classes for new homeowners, such as budgeting, home repairs and insurance and wills, but this program in partnership with CalVet also requires them to surround veteran families with three years of wrap-around services such as Equine Therapy, Peer to Peer Counseling, Trauma Informed Art Therapy, PTSD Counseling and Domestic Violence counseling. These and other in-depth health related and money management services for the entire family will be provided as these Veterans and their families make the journey from renter to homeowner.

For more information, contact Matt Friedlander ([email protected]) or visit www.habitatriverside.org

Overwatch Project/FORGE Foundation

Veteran Family Member Suicide Prevention Program, Miami Beach, FL

The Overwatch Project is a suicide prevention initiative that is building the equivalent of the "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk" campaign for veterans, only instead of talking about alcohol and vehicles, it is focused on guns and suicide. It works from within the veteran community to empower vets to intervene with at-risk buddies, asking to temporarily hold onto their guns or take protective storage measures – before it's too late. Through this approach, the Overwatch Project takes lethal means safety, an evidence-based suicide prevention practice, out of a clinical environment and places it into real-world use via engagement and training crafted in a blunt, authentic veteran voice. The Veteran Family Member Suicide Prevention Program will expand the Overwatch Project beyond its peer-based focus to create training, tools and resources that empower veteran family members to effectively foster conversations about protective firearms storage when suicide is a risk. Nearly 70% of veteran suicides are with firearms, and this program will be the first in the country specifically focused on equipping veteran family members to have these lifesaving conversations.

For more information, contact Casey Woods ([email protected]) or visit www.overwatchproject.org

Judges for the 2021 competition were:

Mrs. Kelly Hokanson, Spouse of Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau

Mrs. Mollie Raymond, Spouse of Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations

Mrs. Tammy Fisher, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Mrs. Lynne Pace, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Mrs. Suzie Schwartz, Trustee, Fisher House Foundation

Ms. Kelly Facer, Sr. Vice President, Revenue Operations, Sightline Media Group

Mr. Jeffrey Smith, Vice President, Manufacturing and Procurement, Newman's Own, Inc.

