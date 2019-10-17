Newman's Own Foundation Announces 2019-2020 Fellows

Recently, Newman's Own Foundation hosted the Fellows at a retreat designed to help them explore the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. Additional convenings will be held later in the Fellowship year to bring the Fellows together for workshops and meetings focused on leadership training, personal and career development, and networking.

"Our Fellowship Program enables talented, highly motivated young people to build their skill sets and prepare for careers that have social purpose," said Jennifer Smith Turner, Interim President and CEO, Newman's Own Foundation. "Regardless of the path our Fellows ultimately follow, they will carry with them their insights, experience, and passion for making our world a better place."

The Newman's Own Foundation Fellowship Program offers recent college graduates an opportunity to work in the nonprofit sector and receive a stipend while getting professional training and coaching through the Foundation. Each Fellow is paired with a nonprofit for a one-year commitment, matching the individual's skills and interests with the needs of the organization. The program provides a valuable experience to young people as they embark on their professional careers.

"I am grateful to Newman's Own Foundation for supporting my growth and development this year," said Leslie Arreaza, a Fellow whose placement is with SeriousFun Children's Network. "At the recent convening, I learned how to grow as a human, a colleague, and an employee, and I left feeling refreshed, empowered, and supported by the other Fellows."

There are now 54 alumni in the Fellowship Program. Many graduates have stayed in the philanthropic and nonprofit sectors, applying their skills where they can help others and contribute to the common good. They have attributed their career direction to the experience of the Fellowship Program.

The 2019-2020 Fellows come from a diverse geographic area and have been placed at 14 Newman's Own Foundation grantee organizations.

For more information about the Fellowship Program and to read blog posts written by Newman's Own Foundation Fellows, visit http://newmansownfoundation.org/fellowship-program.

Fellows in the 2019-2020 Class

Leslie Arreaza of Winston Salem, NC , is a Fellow at SeriousFun Children's Network. Leslie is a graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, NC .

of , is a Fellow at SeriousFun Children's Network. Leslie is a graduate of in . Sam Brown of Brooklyn, NY , is a Fellow at Edible Schoolyard NYC. Sam is a graduate of Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA.

of , is a Fellow at Edible Schoolyard NYC. Sam is a graduate of in Denzel Degollado of Los Angeles, CA , is a Fellow at SHOFCO. Denzel is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY .

of , is a Fellow at SHOFCO. Denzel is a graduate of in . Taylor Hazan of Matthews, NC , is a Fellow at Refuge Point. Taylor is a graduate of Kenyon College in Gambier, OH .

of , is a Fellow at Refuge Point. Taylor is a graduate of in . Marissa Jayawickrema of Andover, CT , is a Fellow at Wholesome Wave. Marissa is a graduate of the University of Hartford in West Hartford, CT .

of , is a Fellow at Wholesome Wave. Marissa is a graduate of the in . Gabe Jimenez-Ekman of Chicago, IL , is a Fellow at Broad Community Connections. Gabe is a graduate of Kenyon College in Gambier, OH .

of , is a Fellow at Broad Community Connections. Gabe is a graduate of in . SabriAnan Micha of Starkville, MS , is a Fellow at RE-Center. SabriAnan is a graduate of Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

of , is a Fellow at RE-Center. SabriAnan is a graduate of in Kaitlin Morris of Harpers Ferry, WV , is a Fellow at Propeller. Kaitlin is a graduate of Berea College in Berea, KY .

of , is a Fellow at Propeller. Kaitlin is a graduate of in . Juan Muñoz of Bogotá, Colombia , is a Fellow at Newman's Own Foundation. Juan is a graduate of the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, CT .

of Bogotá, , is a Fellow at Newman's Own Foundation. Juan is a graduate of the in . Frances Raybaud of New York, NY , is a Fellow at Dog Tag Bakery. Frances is a graduate of Queens College in New York , NY.

of , is a Fellow at Dog Tag Bakery. Frances is a graduate of , NY. Jacob Santos of Oakdale , CT, is a Fellow at Westport Country Playhouse. Jacob is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, CT .

of , CT, is a Fellow at Westport Country Playhouse. Jacob is a graduate of in . Elijah Smith of Yuma, AZ , is a Fellow at Net Impact. Elijah is a graduate of Arizona State University in Tempe , AZ.

of , is a Fellow at Net Impact. Elijah is a graduate of , AZ. Jamonté Strawder of Houston, TX , is a Fellow at Posse Foundation. Jamonté is a graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, MN.

of , is a Fellow at Posse Foundation. Jamonté is a graduate of in Antonette White of the Bronx , NY, is a Fellow at the Resolution Project. Antonette is a graduate of Adelphi University in Garden City, NY .

About Newman's Own Foundation

Newman's Own Foundation is a qualified 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by Paul Newman in 2005 to assure the continuation of his commitment to use 100% of the net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated over $550 million to thousands of charities around the world. For more information, visit www.newmansownfoundation.org.

SOURCE Newman's Own Foundation

Related Links

http://www.newmansownfoundation.org

