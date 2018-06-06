Newman's Own Foundation Announces New Class of Fellows

The Newman's Own Foundation Fellowship Program provides a work experience in the nonprofit sector for new college graduates, along with professional development training and coaching to help them shape their professional paths. Each Fellow is paired with a nonprofit, matching their skills and interests with the needs of the organization. Throughout the year, the Fellows get together for meetings, workshops, networking, and other support programs organized by Newman's Own Foundation to help enrich their experiences and prepare them for the future.

"Our Fellowship Program provides a special opportunity for young people who are at the threshold of their careers to experience the world of philanthropy and social purpose," said Bob Forrester, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation and Co-Chairman of Newman's Own, Inc. "By providing our Fellows the opportunity to work inside a nonprofit organization, our hope is that they will gain meaningful insights and appreciation of the vital role this sector plays in making our world a better place. It's an experience they will carry with them and put to good use regardless of their ultimate career paths."

There are 40 alumni in the Fellowship Program. Many of the graduates have stayed in the nonprofit sector, applying their skills where they can help others and contribute to the common good. They attributed their career direction to the experience of the Fellowship Program.

Forrester added, "Paul Newman wanted to help make the world a better place, and he felt that everyone had the ability to make a difference. It's great to see Newman's Own Foundation inspire the next generation of philanthropists 10 years after Paul's passing."

More information about the Fellowship Program and the list of 2017-2018 graduates can be found here: http://newmansownfoundation.org/fellowship-program

The incoming Fellows are going through orientation, led by Newman's Own Foundation, before they start work at their respective organizations.

Here are the new Fellows in the graduating Class of 2019 and their work locations :

Neiko Alvarado of Gibsonburg, OH, will be a Fellow at GMHC in New York, NY. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.

Kendra Cornelis of Bearsville, NY, will be a Fellow at Refuge Point in Cambridge, MA. She is a graduate of CUNY Hunter College in New York, NY.

Cindy Cruz of Washington, D.C., will be a Fellow at Tahirih Justice Center in Falls Church, VA. She is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South in Sewanee, TN.

Jodie Davis of Jersey City, NJ, will be a Fellow at Propeller in New Orleans, LA. She is a graduate of Stockton University in Galloway, NJ.

Kahlil Epps of Washington, D.C., will be a Fellow at Broad Community Connections in New Orleans, LA. He is a graduate of Grinnell College in Grinnell, IA.

Evelyn Gonzalez of Fresno, CA, will be a Fellow at Campus Compact in Boston, MA. She is a graduate of California State University in Fresno, CA.

Erick Guajardo of Los Angeles, CA, will be a Fellow at Hispanics in Philanthropy in Oakland, CA. He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, MI.

Brandon Iracks-Edelin of Washington, D.C., will be a Fellow at United Philanthropy Forum in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South in Sewanee, TN.

Emma Jackson of Danville, KY, will be a Fellow at The Resolution Project in New York, NY. She is a graduate of Centre College in Danville, KY.

Olivia Korth of Newtown, CT, will be a Fellow at Wholesome Wave in Bridgeport, CT. She is a graduate of Fordham University in Bronx, NY.

Rachel Massey of Houston, TX, will be a Fellow at Posse Foundation in New York, NY. She is a graduate of Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Sharon On of Rosemead, CA, will be a Fellow at Net Impact in Oakland, CA. She is a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA.

Amaryst Parks of Florence, AL, will be a Fellow at The Discovery Center in Hartford, CT. She is a graduate of Centre College in Danville, KY.

Jennifer Peacock of Harrison, MI, will be a Fellow at CNAY in Washington, D.C. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI.

About Newman's Own Foundation

Newman's Own Foundation is a qualified 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by Paul Newman in 2005 to assure the continuation of his commitment to use 100% of the net profits and royalties from the sale of Newman's Own food and beverage products for charitable purposes. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated over $500 million to thousands of charities around the world. For more information, visit www.newmansownfoundation.org.

