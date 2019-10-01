Newman's Own Foundation Supports Nutrition Initiatives With $2 Million in Grants

Newman's Own Foundation has been a long-time supporter of nutrition, and this year more than $1 million of the funds will be focused on grassroots organizations that provide impact at a local level.

"Nutrition is a fundamental need that is often taken for granted, but severely neglected in many communities, due to various circumstances. Newman's Own Foundation is committed to supporting organizations that help improve nutrition education and fresh food access, especially in underserved communities," said Jennifer Smith Turner, Interim President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation. "There are many nonprofits working hard to assist children and families with nutritional training and offering programs that provide healthier food through affordable access, and we applaud their efforts."

As part of this commitment to nutrition, $750,000 has been awarded to organizations that work on fresh food access, nutrition education, and food sovereignty in Native American communities. Food insecurity in these communities is particularly severe, where many Native households don't have access to adequate food due to lack of money or other resources. Newman's Own Foundation has been supporting a Native American Nutrition Cohort, consisting of nine nonprofits that are working to improve nutrition in their communities. Through this peer-learning model, the group shares experiences, builds relationships, and collaborates to help address issues and solve nutrition-related problems in their communities. The most recent meeting was held in Flagstaff AZ in September. The list of organizations in the Native American Nutrition Cohort that are receiving grants can be found here: http://newmansownfoundation.org/nutrition

Newman's Own Foundation continues the legacy of Paul Newman, who founded Newman's Own in 1982, giving all profits to charity. To date, more than $550 million has been donated to thousands of charities around the world, helping millions of people.

For more information about the nutrition focus and support by Newman's Own Foundation, visit the website: http://newmansownfoundation.org/nutrition

