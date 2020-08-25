Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints Bridgette Heller to Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Newman's Own, Inc., the food and beverage company that was created by Paul Newman to give 100% of its profits to charity, announced the appointment of Bridgette Heller to its board of directors.

Newman's Own Logo

Ms. Heller has been an accomplished leader of consumer businesses for over 30 years and has a track record of accelerating growth and profitability in both Fortune 100 and private equity owned enterprises. Most recently until January of 2019, Ms. Heller served as the EVP and President of Nutricia, the Specialized Nutrition Division of Danone. Previously she led major businesses and business units at Merck Consumer Care, Johnson & Johnson, Chung's Gourmet Foods and Kraft Foods.

"We are delighted to have Bridgette join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors," said Ellen Marram, Chairman. "Bridgette brings deep experience in driving growth at consumer businesses. Her expertise, insights and passion make her an important addition to the board."

Ms. Heller is currently the co-founder and current CEO of the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) with a mission of advancing achievement and closing the achievement gap for underserved students in South St. Petersburg, Florida.

"It is an honor to join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors and be a part of the brand that develops great products, gives 100% of its profits to charity and uses the power of philanthropy to transform lives," said Ms. Heller.

Ms. Heller serves on the Board of Directors for Novartis and Dexcom. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Preserve Vision Florida and is a member of the Advisory Board for the Kellogg School of Management.

She received her BA from Northwestern University and her MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Its product offerings include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, and snacks as well as pet food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use 100% of the royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $550 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.NewmansOwn.com

