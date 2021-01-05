Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints Michael Mardy to Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc., the food and beverage company that was created by Paul Newman to give 100% of its profits to charity, announced the appointment of Michael Mardy to its board of directors. Mr. Mardy is an experienced C-level executive and board director who brings financial, food industry and retail expertise to help guide growth and performance.

Mr. Mardy most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of Tumi Holdings, Inc., a retailer of prestige luggage and travel accessories. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Keystone Foods LLC, a global food products manufacturer. Previously, he held senior-level financial positions with Nabisco, Inc., a leading U.S. cookie and cracker manufacturer.

Currently, Mr. Mardy serves as a Board Director of top fashion retail brands Vince Holdings and LULUS Fashion Lounge. In the past, he served as a Board Director for several publicly traded companies, including True Leaf Brands, David's Tea, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and Modus Link Global Solutions. He also previously served on the New York Stock Exchange Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to have Mike join the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors," said Ellen Marram, Board Chair. "His deep financial expertise and insights will greatly benefit our organization."

Mr. Mardy's not for profit board work includes being a Board Director for the Eden Institute for Autism based in Princeton, New Jersey, as well as being on the Board of Trustees at Princeton Hospital.

"I'm honored to step into my new role as a member of the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors. I look forward to helping a brand of great tasting, high quality food products that in turn helps transform the lives of so many through its unique giving model," said Mr. Mardy.

Mr. Mardy received his BA from Princeton University and his MBA from Rutgers University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting, high quality food and beverage products for people and pets. Its product offerings include salad dressings, pasta sauces, frozen pizza, salsa, refrigerated drinks, cookies, and snacks as well as pet food and pet treats. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use 100% of the royalties and profits that it receives from the sale of its food products for charitable purposes. Over $560 million has been given to thousands of charities since 1982. For more information, visit NewmansOwn.com.

