Newman's Own, Inc. Appoints Robert Scalia to its Board of Directors

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newman's Own, Inc., the company that makes great tasting food and beverage products using only great ingredients and donates 100% of its profits to help kids in need, today announced the appointment of Bob Scalia to its Board of Directors.

Bob Scalia

Mr. Scalia is a highly accomplished executive with over 40 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. He currently advises private equity firms and serves on the boards of two food companies. Most recently, Mr. Scalia was President and CEO of Flagstone Foods, where he led a dramatic turnaround, transforming the company from a $40 million annual loss to a profitable, growth-focused business within a year. Prior to Flagstone, he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Hearthside Food Solutions, helping grow the company from $700 million to over $3 billion in six years.

Mr. Scalia's career includes senior management roles at General Mills, Nabisco, Kraft, and the Hershey Company, as well as COO positions at Rytway Industries and a global direct mail and consumer goods company. He is recognized for his operational, financial, and general management expertise, and as an innovator who has forged some of the largest outsourcing deals in the food industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Bob to the Newman's Own, Inc. Board of Directors," said John Frascotti, Executive Chairman of the Board. "His deep operational and strategic experience in the food industry will be invaluable as we continue to build the Newman's Own business and expand our impact."

"I am honored to join the board of a company with such a meaningful mission and legacy," said Mr. Scalia. "I look forward to supporting the management team in growing the business so that it can help transform the lives of even more children."

Mr. Scalia holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He has served on several industry boards, including the Biscuit and Cracker Manufacturer's Association (now the American Bakers Association) and the Foundation for Strategic Sourcing.

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great tasting food and beverage products made with great ingredients. Its products include salad dressings, frozen pizza, pasta sauces, salsa, refrigerated lemonades, cookies, popcorn, and olive oil as well as dog treats. Owned by Newman's Own Foundation, Newman's Own, Inc, gives 100% of its profits to its owner to help kids in need. To learn more please visit NewmansOwn.com.

