Newman's Own, Inc. Good Tastes Better™ Social Experiment Determines if Brand Purpose Affects Consumer Preference

In a blind taste test, consumers consistently rated pizza slices where 100% of profits help kids facing adversity much higher than slices with profit supporting corporate excess.

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheese or pepperoni? Thin crust or deep dish? How about purpose-driven or excess profit-driven? Today, Newman's Own, Inc. , a company well-known and respected for its innovative business model with a commitment to giving 100% of its profits away to nourish and transform the lives of children facing adversity, reveals the results of its novel Good Tastes Better™ social experiment. In a blind taste test where brand names were not disclosed, participants were asked to sample slices of frozen pizza accompanied by different descriptions — some focusing on a commitment to giving 100% of profits to children, and others focusing on a company's commitment to funding corporate excess. Unbeknownst to participants, each slice of frozen pizza was actually the same: Newman's Own Margherita Pizza.

Newman’s Own, Inc. Good Tastes Better™ blind taste test revealed that participants consistently rated pizza slices described as “giving 100% profits to help kids” far higher, with an average rating of 8.5 out of 10. Newman’s Own, Inc. Good Tastes Better™ social experiment sought to determine if brand purpose affects consumer preference.

The blind taste test revealed that participants consistently rated pizza slices described as "giving 100% profits to help kids" far higher, with an average rating of 8.5 out of 10. In contrast, slices presented as supporting excessive executive bonuses and lavish perks received a low average rating of 2.9, despite the fact that every slice was the same. The significant difference in rating for each slice draws an important conclusion…consumers' perceptions of taste are highly influenced by a brand's values and its mission.

"Our experiment suggests that the good a brand does in the world can have a significant impact on the taste experience of just about anything," says Newman's Own Interim Chief Growth Officer Peter Kaye. "Does pizza that gives 100% of its profits to help kids actually taste better than pizza that supports the excesses of some businesses? We found that it sure does!"

Kaye additionally notes that despite the experiment's playful angle, it highlights a genuine issue in American business. While many companies claim to care about purpose and social impact, they often prioritize profit over purpose, including extreme executive bonuses and elaborate company perks. The execution of the Newman's Own Good Tastes Better™ experiment sought to emphasize the contrast between typical corporate behavior and companies that genuinely lead by example and demonstrated that food that does good for the community truly tastes better.

For more information about Newman's Own, Inc. and its Good Tastes Better™ social experiment, visit https://newmansown.com/goodtastesbetter . You can also follow the company on Instagram @newmansown and TikTok @newmansownfood to stay up to date on new brand initiatives and product launches.

About Newman's Own, Inc.

Newman's Own, Inc., founded by Paul Newman in 1982, offers great-tasting, high-quality food and beverage products for families and their pets. Our products include frozen pizza, salad dressing, pasta sauce, salsa, Newman-O's® cookies, refrigerated lemonades, microwave popcorn, olive oil, and dog treats. Newman's Own, Inc., continues Paul Newman's founding commitment to "give it all away," with 100% of its profits going to Newman's Own Foundation, whose mission is to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity.

Media Contact

The Door

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Newman's Own, Inc.