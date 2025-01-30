Newman's Own Launches All-Year Effort to Honor a Long Legacy of Giving

This Week: Paul Newman's 100th Birthday Marked by Official Proclamation of PAUL NEWMAN GENEROSITY DAY in Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of what would have been Paul Newman's 100th birthday, Newman's Own declared January 26th, "Paul Newman Generosity Day," as a new annual giving holiday. In this inaugural year, the holiday will mark the start of a series of generosity initiatives throughout the year. Paul Newman's greatest legacy isn't only his acting career—it's his philanthropy—notably through Newman's Own. Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own Foundation have donated more than $600 million to good causes—all funded by the millions of people who purchase Newman's Own delicious food products. Newman's Own is continuing that legacy by inspiring generosity with a celebration of Paul Newman's extraordinary impact as an iconic actor and philanthropist who championed the power of giving back.

Paul Newman once said, 'helping others is a delight.' 'That's the heart of this movement.

Paul Newman Generosity Day is designed to inspire acts of generosity in real life and online, and to introduce Paul Newman's generous spirit to a new generation. It underscores that Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all the money that it receives—100% of the profits and royalties—from the sale of Newman's Own delicious food products in service of its mission.

"Paul Newman Generosity Day is a call to action and the start of a series of generosity initiatives that we will continue as a campaign throughout the year," said David Best, President and CEO of Newman's Own, Inc. "Paul created a brand that makes purchasing the products an act of kindness. We want to inspire more people to find other ways to make a difference."

"Paul Newman's legacy in creating the Newman's Own 'Give It All Away' model was radical 40-plus years ago, and it continues to be incredibly unique today. At Newman's Own Foundation, our donors are the millions of people who buy our products, and we believe that everyone has something to offer when it comes to helping others, with their time, their money, and their influence," said Alex Amouyel, President and CEO of Newman's Own Foundation.

Highlights of the Campaign

Inaugural Ceremony and Media Event The campaign kicked off with an official naming ceremony at Newman's Own headquarters in Westport, CT on January 27, 2025 . Highlights included a proclamation from the First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker , a 4-foot tall cake in the shape of the original salad dressing bottle, media representatives and members of the Newman's Own community in attendance. Event photos can be viewed here. Generosity Social Media Challenge People are encouraged to explore the "Acts of Generosity" list on Newman's Own's website for inspiration and share their own acts on social media, utilizing the hashtag #PaulNewmanGenerosityDay to spread the movement.. A Year Long Generosity Initiative January 26, 2025 kicked off an inaugural annual giving holiday, Paul Newman Generosity Day, with planned generosity initiatives throughout the year to honor Paul Newman's 100th Birthday.

Join the Movement

For more information on how to join in, visit newmansown.com and follow us on social media @NewmansOwn to join the Paul Newman Generosity Day challenge, utilizing this hashtag: #PaulNewmanGenerosityDay.

About Newman's Own

Newman's Own is a brand of delicious, high-quality food and beverage products with a unique business model for good. 100% of the profits and royalties made from the sale of Newman's Own products go to Newman's Own Foundation in service of its mission, to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity. Learn more at newmansown.com .

