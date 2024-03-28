Newmark Announces Expansion of Retail Capital Markets Team; Hires Industry Expert Conor Lalor to Lead

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces industry veteran Conor Lalor has joined the firm as President, Head of Retail Capital Markets for North America. In tandem with his appointment, Newmark has also hired Kyle Minter as Senior Managing Director, working closely with Lalor to focus on retail investment sales, recapitalizations and financings across North America. Lalor will be based in Atlanta and Minter in Dallas.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Conor Lalor, President, Head of Retail Capital Markets for North America

Lalor will work closely with Newmark's retail capital markets leadership team, including Pete Bethea in San Diego, Bill Bauman in Los Angeles, Nick Bicardo in San Francisco, Matt Adler in Washington DC, and Tom Dobrowski in New York, among others. Together, they will focus on the sale, financing and recapitalization of retail/mixed-use assets and portfolios, expanding Newmark's capital markets business in the United States and beyond. Lalor's team will also collaborate closely with Chairman of Global Retail, Newmark Retail Services Mark Masinter and the broader Retail services team to advise clients on the latest retail trends.

Masinter commented, "As Newmark's retail business continues to experience meaningful growth, and with our commitment to building a high-performing team, this strategic expansion enhances our ability to meet evolving market demands and deliver exceptional results. We are excited to partner with Conor, among the best in the industry, and leverage our combined expertise to further drive our clients' success."

The expansion of Retail Capital Markets further strengthens Newmark's cohesive retail services platform and the firm's Capital Markets business offerings. Newmark has grown its retail platform in recent years as part of its larger expansion strategy to scale service offerings in key markets globally, including the acquisitions of RKF in 2018, Harper Dennis Hobbs in 2019, and Open Realty in 2022, the industry-leading North American retail real estate advisory firm with an extensive national and global top-tier client roster.

"This is an exciting time in the retail sector, with strong fundamentals and investor interest rapidly expanding," said Lalor. "Newmark has built a world-class retail leasing and capital markets business, and the opportunity to lead and team up with some of the industry's most renowned and respected professionals creates immeasurable value-creation opportunities for our clients, combining expert insight into retail trends with capital markets advisory. I look forward to collaborating with the firm's debt and equity partners, many of whom I've worked with in the past, to identify and unlock value for our clients and continue to build North America's premier retail capital markets practice."

Before joining Newmark, Lalor spent more than 12 years at Eastdil Secured, where he was a Managing Director and led the firm's retail business across the Sunbelt and Eastern United States. His teams have led many of the highest-profile retail and mixed-use transactions over the past decade and transacted over $25 billion in sales, financings and recapitalizations. Lalor is active in many industry organizations, including as a member of Urban Land Institute's CRC - Gold Product Council, ICSC's Next Generation Leadership Network, and the Real Estate Investment Advisory Council (REIAC).

"Conor's extensive experience and track record of success make him an invaluable addition to our firm," said Chad Lavender, President of Capital Markets for North America. "His arrival marks an exciting milestone for Newmark as we bolster our presence in the retail sector, reinforcing our unwavering focus on delivering top-tier services to our clients. Conor's collaborative mentality, thought leadership and approach will further amplify the synergies with our exceptional investment sales advisors, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

