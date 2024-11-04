Newmark Arranges $315 Million Refinancing for National Self-Storage Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces it has arranged a $315 million loan on behalf of TPG Angelo Gordon, a diversified credit and real estate investing platform within TPG, and Andover Properties for the refinancing of a national 43-asset self-storage portfolio. Newmark's Co-Presidents of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Jonathan Firestone, Vice Chairman Nick Scribani and Director John Caraviello arranged the financing, which was provided by Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and 3650 REIT.

"This transaction highlights the market's continued appetite for well-performing alternative real estate sectors such as self-storage," said Roeschlaub. "In today's competitive landscape, credit investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional real estate sectors with assets that demonstrate durable cash flow, long-term growth and resilience to macroeconomic shifts."

The portfolio totals more than 21,300 units across 3.1 million rentable square feet and is branded under Andover's wholly-owned self-storage platform, Storage King USA. The portfolio is strategically located in 24 different markets across 11 states. Since acquisition, the portfolio has experienced outstanding NOI growth in excess of 40%.

Self-storage properties are an in-demand property type among investors. According to Newmark Research, transaction activity increased 27% from the first quarter to the second quarter in 2024, with activity expected to accelerate over the remainder of the year.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $229 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Andover Properties

Andover Properties is an investment firm specializing in alternative real estate asset classes such as self-storage, manufactured housing, RV parks, small bay industrial, and car washes. Andover is one of the largest private owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S., with a portfolio totaling over 13.5 million rentable square feet across 162 facilities in 18 states, under the Storage King USA brand. Founded in 2003 by Brian and William Cohen, Andover is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Miami and San Francisco.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. As of June 30, 2024, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

