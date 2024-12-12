Newmark Arranges $400 Million Financing Facility for PORT 32 Marinas

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces that the firm has arranged a $400 million credit facility for PORT 32 Marinas to refinance its existing portfolio of coastal marinas, and to fund the future acquisition of marinas. Newmark's Co-Head, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub and Vice Chairman Chris Kramer, in collaboration with Co-Head, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jonathan Firestone arranged the financing, which was provided by the Austria-based bank, BAWAG Group.

"This funding underscores the robust and sustained demand for premier coastal marinas throughout the Eastern U.S.," said Roeschlaub. "The transaction reflects a forward-looking strategy that leverages the unique appeal of coastal marinas as essential infrastructure for both recreation and commerce and is a testament to both the strength of the asset class and its long-term growth potential."

About PORT 32 Marinas

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, PORT 32 is a leading owner, operator and developer of dry and wet slip coastal marina properties. PORT 32 provides expertise in the development and management of marina assets to bring customers an unparalleled level of service within the industry. PORT 32 owns and operates a growing collection of Class A marina assets in premier markets. For more information, please visit https://port32marinas.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.6 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.