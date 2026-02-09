Newmark Arranges $415 Million Financing for Grocery-Anchored Retail Portfolio Spanning the Northeast

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a $415 million loan on behalf of DRA Advisors and KPR Centers to refinance a primarily grocery-anchored retail portfolio totaling approximately 2.4 million rentable square feet across the Northeast. Newmark's Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Nick Scribani, Director John Caraviello and Associate Dan Axelson, in collaboration with Executive Vice Chairman of U.S. Capital Markets Adam Doneger, secured the financing from HPS Investment Partners on behalf of a separate managed account.

The portfolio comprises 13 premier open-air shopping centers strategically located in densely populated, infill markets across the Northeast. The portfolio benefits from prime trade-area positioning with significant barriers to entry and direct access to established consumer bases, with 12 of the assets in the portfolio anchored by grocer tenants.

About DRA Advisors

DRA Advisors LLC is a New York-based registered investment advisor with approximately 100 employees that specializes in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors including pension funds, university endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and insurance companies. Since DRA's inception in 1986, the firm has opened additional offices in Miami and San Francisco and has acquired approximately $42 billion of real estate. Its acquisitions include over 100 million square feet of industrial, 87,500 multifamily units, 90 million square feet of retail, and 66 million square feet of office. As of September 30, 2025, DRA had $11.6 billion in gross assets under management. For additional information, visit http://draadvisors.com.

About KPR Centers

KPR Centers has a defined strategy of acquiring retail and industrial properties within select markets that offer a compelling opportunity to create value. KPR Centers is a vertically integrated investor with in-house retail leasing, management and development operations tailored to maximize value through proactive leasing, repositioning, and redevelopment of its properties. Founded in 2009 as an outgrowth of Katz Properties, which was established in 2003, KPR Centers has since expanded its footprint to 19 states within the greater New England, New York State, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain West, and Southeast submarkets. KPR Centers' successful track record of strategic acquisitions and dispositions has led to transactions and trusted partnerships with public REITs, institutions, private equity groups, and family offices. For additional information, visit www.kprcenters.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

# # #

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.