Newmark Arranges $515 Million Refinancing for Rithm Capital's 31 West 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged $515 million in fixed-rate financing on behalf of Rithm Capital for 31 West 52nd Street, a 785,000-square-foot Class A office tower in Midtown Manhattan's Plaza District.

Photo credit: Paramount Group

Co-Head of Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Adam Spies, Executive Vice Chairman Adam Doneger and Vice Chairman Nick Scribani arranged the financing on behalf of Rithm Capital. Director Tim Polglase, Associate Director Dan Axelson and Analyst Jack Fenton also provided strategic support on the refinancing.

The financing package, led by Wells Fargo, consists of a $415 million senior mortgage, a $40 million B-note and a $60 million mezzanine loan. The lending group also includes Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

The refinancing follows Rithm Capital's acquisition of the broader Paramount office portfolio, a $1.6 billion transaction on which Newmark served as financial advisor to Rithm. The financing supports the firm's long-term business plan for one of the portfolio's premier New York City assets.

Located directly across from The Museum of Modern Art, 31 West 52nd Street occupies one of Midtown Manhattan's premier office locations. The property's high-quality tenancy, long-term leasing profile and institutional ownership continue to make it an attractive investment for lenders seeking exposure to best-in-class office assets.

Cushman & Wakefield's Gideon Gil, Zach Kraft and Cecelia Galligan also advised on the transaction.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.