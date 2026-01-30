Newmark Arranges $690 Million Refinancing for Sun Belt Multifamily Portfolio on Behalf of West Shore

The transaction represents the largest multifamily closing in the U.S. year-to-date1

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to global corporations, institutional investors, and owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged a $690 million loan on behalf of West Shore for the refinancing of 13 multifamily properties spanning Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The transaction represents the largest multifamily closing in the U.S. year-to-date.



Newmark Capital Markets Executive Vice Chairman Purvesh Gosalia represented the borrower, West Shore, in securing the cash-out, single-asset single-borrower (SASB) refinancing, which was originated by Citi.

The closing marks Newmark's third SASB transaction with West Shore, totaling $1.8 billion of loan proceeds in the past 15 months, following the firm's $600 million financing of eight multifamily properties in October, and further underscores West Shore's continued momentum and presence among the most active multifamily owners in the Sun Belt region.

"This transaction highlights the strong investor appetite for well-located, institutional-quality multifamily assets across the Southeast and Sun Belt," said Gosalia. "West Shore's portfolio attracted highly competitive financing, reflecting the continued appeal of these markets to institutional capital."

The portfolio comprises 4,077 units across a mix of garden-style and townhome communities, offering one- to three-bedroom floorplans and coveted amenities such as pools, fitness centers, pet parks, clubhouses and outdoor spaces. Assets are located across five Florida cities – Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Melbourne, Ocala and Tallahassee – as well as Columbia and Lexington, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Bryan, Texas.

According to Newmark Research, multifamily debt originations increased 37% year-over-year in 2025. Investor capital continues to concentrate in the Sun Belt markets, which together accounted nearly 45% of investment sales activity in 2025.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.1 billion. As of September 30, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 170 offices with over 8,500 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

1 According to Newmark Research, Real Capital Analytics

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.