Newmark Arranges $830 Million Financing for U.S. Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged an $830 million portfolio financing on behalf of RHP Properties and an institutional capital partner for the acquisition and refinance of a 36-asset manufactured housing portfolio.

Newmark Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Nick Scribani, Managing Director Chris Lozinak and Senior Associate Samuel Speciale secured the financing, which was provided by Wells Fargo.

The portfolio is institutionally managed and consists of 8,340 manufactured housing pads across 36 predominantly four- to five-star, all-age communities with residential ownership exceeding 95% and physical occupancy above 99%.

The portfolio is concentrated in supply-constrained markets benefiting from sustained population growth and limited new development, supporting continued rent growth and stable performance. Manufactured housing remains one of the most resilient asset classes, underpinned by durable cash flows, high barriers to entry and consistent demand driven by long-term affordability trends.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.