Newmark Arranges Sale and Acquisition Financing of 1.38-Million-Square-Foot Shallow Bay Logistics Portfolio

DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has arranged the sale and acquisition financing of a 19-property, 1.38-million-square-foot shallow bay logistics portfolio located across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Cincinnati and Indianapolis metro areas. A joint venture between a global asset manager and Dalfen Industrial acquired the assets from Mapletree Investments for $207.5 million.

Image courtesy of Mapletree Investments.

Newmark President, Global Head of Industrial & Logistics Capital Markets Jack Fraker, Senior Managing Director Dom Espinosa and Associate Travis McEldowney advised the seller, in cooperation with Executive Vice Chairman Terry Coyne and Vice Chairmen Melissa Copley and Bert Sanders. Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairman Christopher Kramer, Managing Director Chris Lozinak and Associate Director Dan Axelson secured a $150.9 million loan from Wells Fargo on behalf of the buyer.

"This transaction highlights the strong appetite for prime logistics properties across key U.S. markets," said Fraker. "By connecting a high-quality, well-leased set of assets with investors seeking strategic, in-demand locations, we were able to deliver a seamless transaction that advances Mapletree's U.S. strategy while meeting the acquisition goals of the buyer."

The portfolio includes 13 properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, four in the Chicago metro, one in Cincinnati and one in Indianapolis, with an average building size of 72,614 square feet. The properties are over 94% leased, feature clear heights ranging up to 28' and offer versatile loading configurations, catering to a range of logistics and distribution needs.

According to Newmark Research, U.S. industrial sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 12% year-over-year, with transaction volume rising sequentially each quarter. Fourth-quarter activity registered the highest volume since 2022, reflecting continued investor demand for well-leased, strategically positioned industrial properties.

Vice Chairmen and Co-Heads of Texas Industrial Capital Markets Dustin Volz and Stephen Bailey and Managing Director Zach Riebe also assisted in the transaction.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.