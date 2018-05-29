Newmark Group, Inc. Agrees to Acquire RKF Retail Holdings, LLC

Since its founding 20 years ago, RKF has grown into an industry-defining business headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Northern New Jersey, San Francisco, Toronto and Tokyo. Robert K. Futterman will serve as Chairman of Newmark RKF, Newmark's retail leasing division, and will be responsible for leading the growth of the Company's retail real estate business throughout North America.

"RKF has been consistently ranked as the top retail brokerage company in New York and has demonstrated national and global expertise," said Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark. "This acquisition is consistent with Newmark's goal to add top talent in all disciplines and is an important step in continuing to build the leading retail platform in both leasing as well as retail investment sales. Robert Futterman has attracted some of the best talent in the industry and combined with Newmark's growing retail business, we aim to create the top ranked retail company nationally."

"For the last two decades we have attained our leadership position in the retail real estate industry by investing in our people and building a strong brand and culture," said Robert K. Futterman, Chairman & CEO of RKF. "We have had many choices in partners over the years but having known both Howard Lutnick and Barry Gosin for many decades, this partnership feels like family. We are thrilled to expand the RKF brand to grow Newmark's retail platform nationally."

About RKF

RKF is a leading independent real estate firm in North America specializing in retail leasing, investment sales and consulting services, RKF serves a broad spectrum of domestic and global clients in services ranging from national tenant and owner representation to advisory, consulting and dispositions. With approximately $40 billion in aggregate real estate transactions to its credit, RKF has been responsible for identifying scores of real estate opportunities throughout the United States for leading American and international chains, retailers, developers and institutional clients. RKF is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Northern New Jersey, San Francisco, Tokyo and Toronto. RKF operates in Canada as RKF Group Canada Realty, a retail brokerage. For more information, please visit www.rkf.com.

