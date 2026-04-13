Newmark Hires Philip O'Bannon to Lead Infrastructure Capital Markets Business

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has hired Philip O'Bannon, a seasoned infrastructure capital markets professional with more than 20 years of experience spanning investment banking and engineering, as Senior Managing Director to lead its Infrastructure Capital Markets business.

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In this role, O'Bannon will be responsible for expanding Newmark's advisory and capital raising capabilities across the full infrastructure investment spectrum, with a focus on data centers, power and utilities, energy transition and other large-scale infrastructure sectors. O'Bannon will report to Andrew Warin, Head of Strategic Advisory and work closely with Newmark's Debt & Structured Finance and Data Center Capital Markets teams.

"Newmark continues to expand its comprehensive suite of capital markets services with strategic hires across the U.S.," said Douglas Harmon, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets. "Philip's appointment further augments our efforts in data center coverage, as well as across other large infrastructure sectors, and enhances our ability to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Infrastructure has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in commercial real estate and alternative investments. Global infrastructure investment needs are estimated to reach $94 trillion through 2040, according to the Global Infrastructure Hub, driven by demand for data centers, energy transition assets and digital and transportation infrastructure. The convergence of real estate capital and infrastructure finance has created a significant and expanding opportunity for integrated advisory services.

"As we have worked on an increasing number of infrastructure-oriented mandates, we recognized a need to deepen our capabilities across the sector," said Jordan Roeschlaub, Co-President of Global Debt & Structured Finance. "Bringing in dedicated leadership allows Newmark to offer a more comprehensive and strategically oriented suite of advisory and capital markets solutions to infrastructure investors and asset owners."

"Philip's unique combination of investment banking expertise and deep technical knowledge of infrastructure assets makes him an ideal fit to lead this initiative," added Brent Mayo, Head of Data Center Capital Markets.

O'Bannon joins Newmark from Citigroup, where he spent seven years in the Power & Utilities Investment Banking group, advising clients on over $50 billion of successful mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets transactions, and strategic matters across the energy and infrastructure sectors. Prior to his career in investment banking, O'Bannon began his professional life at Lockheed Martin where he led the Mechanical Engineering efforts for advanced submarine defense systems and developed a strong technical foundation that has informed his approach to complex infrastructure transactions throughout his career.

"The convergence of AI-driven data center expansion, grid modernization, and industrial electrification is catalyzing a multi-trillion dollar capital markets supercycle — one that rivals the most transformational technological revolutions in both scale and generational investment opportunity," said O'Bannon. "Newmark's platform and reach put us in an exceptional position to serve clients across this expanding landscape."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.