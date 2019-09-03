Newmark Knight Frank's Capital Markets Division Continues to Flourish in NY; Layne, Siegel and Celestin Brought on as Co-Heads

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce that three industry-expert capital markets professionals, Evan Layne, Brett Siegel and Jean Celestin, have joined NKF as Vice Chairmen and Co-Heads of the New York Capital Markets Investment Sales division. The addition of Layne, Siegel and Celestin illustrates the continued excellence and upward trajectory of NKF's full-service Capital Markets platform. From 2017 through the first half of 2019, NKF has climbed seven spots to its current ranking as fourth in overall investment sales transaction volume in the New York City metro area, based on Real Capital Analytics ("RCA") data. Over that same time, its regional RCA market share in investment sales has quadrupled to 8 percent.

"NKF's Capital Markets growth in New York City, and other major U.S. markets, has been and will continue to be remarkable. Over the past few years, we have built out a collaborative team of talented professionals with extensive insight into global capital markets under the banner of a fully integrated Capital Markets platform," said Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Group, Inc. Barry M. Gosin. "The white space in the market provides us even more room to grow, and our goal is to be number one in Capital Markets in the United States."

"New York City is crucial to our Capital Markets platform with over a third of the large institutional owners of U.S. real estate based in New York. With the City's top Debt and Structured Finance practice under the same roof, the opportunities for collaboration are exponential," stated President and Head of Investor Services at Newmark Knight Frank, James Kuhn, who oversees the alignment of NKF's Capital Markets, landlord representation and specialty tenant representation groups.

Joining NKF from Eastdil Secured, Siegel, Layne and Celestin have more than 50 years in combined career experience and have successfully transacted more than $125 billion in combined investment sales throughout their careers. Recent notable landmark New York transactions include the more than $2 billion recapitalization of the 245 Park Avenue skyscraper, the $1.2 billion sale of Disney's NYC headquarters and the $300 million sale of the Upper West Side Stonehenge Village Apartments.

Siegel, Layne and Celestin will be working in partnership with Vice Chairmen and Co-Heads of Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance, Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, who were the top ranked brokers in the Commercial Observer's list of the most important people in commercial real estate finance, having led the company to generate approximately $14 billion in debt placement transactions in 20181. Co-Heads of U.S. Capital Markets, Kevin Shannon and Rob Griffin, continue to lead and oversee Capital Markets at a national level.

NKF has made other accretive moves in the past year to further strengthen its Capital Markets platform in New York and beyond, including bringing on Vice Chairmen and Co-Heads of Lodging, Adam Etra, Mark Schoenholtz, Miles Spencer and Lawrence Wolfe, four industry veterans also formerly of Eastdil Secured. Additionally, Vice Chairmen Ryan Maconachy and Chad Lavender were brought on early this year to lead the firm's Healthcare & Alternative Real Estate Assets platform.

"Thanks to the company's blueprint for success — the consistent and intentional addition of leading professionals willing to take the leap to be a part of something great — we have been able to build a top debt and equity business and we are very excited to align with the new investment sales division," said Roeschlaub. "We are surrounded by the best of the best, in every market, and now in New York as well. The integration and collaboration between services lines is vital to our success and helps us to capitalize on the consolidation in the real estate industry," added Stolly.

"The decision to join NKF has been a collaborative process, driven by the organization's entrepreneurial culture and spirit of growth, expanding global resource platform and hallmark of client service," said Siegel. "The chance to participate in and contribute to the impressive growth that NKF has continued to experience is an exceptional career opportunity and we are thrilled to be a part of the company."

1 In 2018, Newmark reported approximately $14 billion of non-originated mortgage brokerage volumes, $9 billion of mortgage origination volumes, and $42 billion of investment sales volumes as recorded in Newmark's 2018 Annual Report.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ("NKF"), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark Group") (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark Group

Statements in this document regarding Newmark Group that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark Group's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, or Forms 8-K.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ngkf.com

