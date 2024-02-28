Newmark Named on IAOP's 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® for the 15th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, is pleased to announce its selection for the distinguished 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the 15th consecutive year.

Newmark is recognized in the "Leader" category, which assesses the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors for established global firms. The Global Outsourcing 100® is a prestigious annual listing based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"Newmark is honored to be recognized once again by IAOP as one of the world's top outsourcing providers," said Rick Bertasi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Corporate Services at Newmark. "This award demonstrates Newmark's continuing commitment to providing world class commercial real estate solutions and innovative and flexible strategies in an ever-changing environment. Inclusion in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® reflects Newmark's platform investment, growth and results for our clients around the globe."

"The 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors, setting new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our congratulations to Newmark for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest."

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.