Newmark Named on IAOP's 2026 Global 100® for the 17th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the Company has been selected for the distinguished 2026 Global 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the 17th consecutive year.

The Global 100® is a prestigious annual listing based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. Newmark is recognized in the "Leader" category, which assesses the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors for established global firms.

"Newmark's continued recognition on the Global 100 underscores our focus on delivering differentiated, forward-looking solutions for clients navigating an increasingly complex global environment," said Liz Hart, President of Leasing, North America.

"By combining data-driven insight, technology and deep market expertise, we help clients make smarter, faster decisions across markets and cycles," added Peter Trollope, President of Occupier Solutions. "We're proud to be recognized again by IAOP and remain committed to driving meaningful outcomes worldwide."

"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem," said Debi Hamill, Chief Executive Officer of IAOP. "These companies are delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.3 billion. As of December 31, 2025, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 175 offices with over 9,300 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

