Newmark's Data Visualization Technology and Service, Newlitic™, Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark"), announces that Newlitic1, a data visualization platform and service which integrates enterprise real estate portfolio information into a single platform for actionable decision making, has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification*, the world's globally-recognized standard for information security management systems.

Newlitic, launched in 2023, is a versatile and intuitive software and service tool for corporate real estate (CRE) professionals. It provides customizable web dashboards and covers various management reporting needs, such as portfolio and lease administration, occupancy utilization, transaction management, capital projects and facilities management.

"Receiving this certification show's Newmark's dedication to data protection," said Mike Runicles, Chief Operating Officer, Global Corporate Services. "Our technology team has delivered a product that inspires client confidence, empowering leaders to analyze real estate metrics effectively and advance their data-driven strategies."

With the ability to connect to multiple data sources and implement at scale, Newlitic helps users track trends, anticipate challenges and quickly make effective decisions. With the extension of NewliticQuest, clients can layer on executive portfolio strategies in real time. Learn more at www.newlitic.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

*Does not include NewliticQuest.

1 Newmark, Newmark & Design and Newlitic are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.