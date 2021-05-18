Newmine Appoints Trishan Singh as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation, Strengthening Newmine's Commitment to Advancing Retail Technology

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, a pioneer in retail returns reduction and developer of Chief Returns Officer®, an AI-driven SaaS platform, announced today the appointment of Trishan Singh as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Trishan will oversee the technology that drives Chief Returns Officer® and further advance Newmine's vision of ensuring retailers thrive in a transforming world using cutting-edge applications of AI/ML.

The retail industry consistently generates vast amounts of data, making it ripe for the opportunities artificial intelligence and machine learning can provide from highly accurate projections to enhanced decision making and automation. Newmine, whose founder and CEO, Navjit Bhasin sits on Northwestern University's RAC AI Lab Advisory Board, has committed to delivering powerful yet easy-to-implement AI solutions to solve retail's most expensive problem: Product returns.

"Newmine is transforming the retail industry," says Trishan. "The latest study from retail industry analysts, Incisiv, found that 9 in 10 retailers do not have effective tools or technology to help them reduce returns. Chief Returns Officer® is a powerful platform that is a prime example of applied AI. Using technology to change the world of commerce is my passion, and Newmine is doing exactly that."

"Trishan has spent his career developing and overseeing various business technology transformations," says Navjit Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Newmine. "We're very excited to welcome such a capable leader and technologist in this phase of Newmine's growth."

Newmine will present their solution at Northwestern's 2021 Retail Robotics and AI Virtual Conference on May 18th.

About Trishan Singh

Trishan is a retail technologist with 20 years of experience as a manager, developer, technical architect, and engineer. During his career, he has been instrumental in getting deep into the business and technology stack to surface the best ROI for the business. Enterprise systems and technology need to balance ease of use with timely business solutions.

As the Chief Technology Officer at Iconic Group, Inc., Trishan led transformational technology changes and services for multiple business lines. Trishan has held technology leadership roles at Boot Barn, Sheplers and Mentor Graphics.

About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. For more information, visit www.newmine.com .

Contact: Rhea Singh, [email protected], 978-317-9577

