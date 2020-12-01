Newmine Selected as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring has selected technology solution innovator, Newmine, as a winner of its Top 100 North America 2020, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. Newmine's returns reduction SaaS platform, Chief Returns Officer®, helps brands and retailers reduce product returns, recover revenue, and foster more environmentally sustainable business practices.

"After an unprecedented Black Friday, with shoppers avoiding stores and purchasing online at record levels, retailers should expect a significant surge of product returns over the next several weeks," says Navjit Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Newmine. "Effectively managing and reducing product returns has significant financial rewards and is a critical requirement in retailer's and brand owner's efforts to maintain post-COVID resiliency." Chief Returns Officer integrates cutting-edge technologies such as applied AI, predictive/prescriptive analytics, natural language processing, and corrective action workflows.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades, giving them the ability to see through the hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. "2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. "What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe Newmine embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Newmine should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

Following Newmine's Top 100 North America win, the company is invited to present at the Top 100 Global event that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to support Newmine's continued path to success and innovation.

About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration to reduce product returns. www.newmine.com.

