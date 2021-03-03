Newmine to Deliver Innovative Solutions to Retail Industry using Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365

BOSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, pioneer of the retail industry's first and only AI-powered SaaS merchandise returns reduction platform Chief Returns Officer®, announced they will utilize Microsoft technologies to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative merchandise returns reduction solutions to the retail industry. Chief Returns Officer is built on Microsoft Azure and supports integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce.

Newmine's collaboration with Microsoft to deliver returns reduction is timely as retailers are coping with an unprecedented post-holiday returns season, exacerbated by e-commerce growth due to COVID-19. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer helps retailers diminish the growing problem of product returns with cutting edge AI-based technologies, such as deep data analytics, natural language processing, and prescriptive actions.

Newmine founder and CEO, Navjit Bhasin says "by taking a proactive, returns reduction-focused approach, we can help retailers enhance profitability while identifying opportunities across the entire value chain. Microsoft has been an excellent go-to-market partner to reach retailers looking to be innovative and transform their business. Microsoft's announcement of the Azure for Retail further re-enforces its commitment to the transformation in retail industry."

"The acceleration of digital transformation in retail has resulted in a data explosion. As a result, it is imperative that retailers are able to unlock the value of their data," says Robbee Minicola, senior director, Retail & Consumer Goods Global Partner Strategy of Microsoft. "Newmine's AI-driven approach at the core of Chief Returns Officer platform empowers retailers to tackle an industry-old problem. We're pleased to have Newmine as part of the Microsoft Partner Network and that Newmine chose Microsoft Azure as the technology platform for Chief Returns Officer."

Retailers can find Chief Returns Officer on Microsoft AppSource. Receive up-to-date product, customer, and partner news directly from Newmine on LinkedIn.

About Newmine

Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. In addition to their operations and technology consulting practice, Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. For more information, visit www.newmine.com.

