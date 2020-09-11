NewOrg Management System Releases HIPAA Compliant Videoconferencing Platform for Non Profits

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With social distancing, comes new social norms. Although in-person meetings may not be gone forever, organizations as well as employees must adjust to working and communicating remotely. To assist organizations adapting to this new norm, NewOrg provides a HIPAA compliant video conferencing platform that allows organizations to meet with clients and staff members remotely, via audio or video conferencing. Within the NewOrg Video Conferencing Platform, computer or mobile device screens can be shared with attendees.

NewOrg video set up is easy to use and launches straight from events created in NewOrg. There are multiple camera formats as well as gallery views for all attendees.

Importantly, participants can share and upload documents, capture electronic signatures, and complete surveys and diagnostic tests/tools in real-time.

This eliminates the need for faxing or insecurely emailing sensitive client data, and can dramatically speed up processes that used to require in-person interactions.

The ultimate multi-functional tool, NewOrg's video conferencing component provides a user-friendly interface to maximize remote communication. Built-in features include chat and file sharing.

For the last 6 years, Jewish Community Services of Miami has used NewOrg for case management, scheduling, session notes, assessments, grant reporting, insurance billing, and other program tasks. The organization is a lifeline for those in need of counseling, help with food insufficiency, assistance to seniors, and so much more. Jewish Community Services recently started utilizing the video conferencing platform to meet with clients and caregivers during the pandemic, with great success.

One simple meeting invite link allows clients to join the secure NewOrg video conferencing center. During a session, staff and clients can share documents such as waivers and questionnaires and complete forms and signatures online. Having everything in NewOrg makes managing documents, clients, and schedules easier, and having the video conferencing built-in makes teletherapy and other client interaction secure and auditable.

NewOrg remains committed to helping nonprofit organizations and social services agencies to manage data, streamline processes, and improve efficiency and outcomes. Video conferencing is one more tool in the evolving NewOrg platform.

"The integration of the NewOrg video conferencing with case management and reporting has allowed our organization to continue serving clients remotely with minimal disruption. The stability of the platform as well as built-in file sharing and signature collection has saved us time and ensured security and privacy." - Barbara, Jewish Community Services

