Nework Advances Connected Learning with Google-Certified NewBoard E-Series

POMONA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools prepare for the 2026–2027 academic year, classroom technology is becoming increasingly connected to the digital tools educators and students already use every day. Yet adding more technology does not always mean a simpler classroom experience. Switching between platforms, connecting personal devices, and managing software can create unnecessary friction during instruction.

NewBoard E-Series — A High-Performance Android Smart Board for Interactive Collaboration

Nework's NewBoard E-Series is designed to address that challenge by bringing native Google ecosystem access, interactive teaching capabilities, and flexible device connectivity together in a single classroom display. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, the E-Series combines Google EDLA certification with Android 14 to provide educators with a more familiar and connected digital teaching environment.

Native Google Access for a More Connected Classroom

A key feature of the NewBoard E-Series is its official Google EDLA certification, which provides native access to the Google Play Store, Google Workspace, and Google Classroom directly from the display. Educators can access familiar classroom tools and educational applications without relying on external PCs or complex sideloading.

The certification also supports enterprise-grade data privacy and automatic OTA updates, helping schools maintain a secure and manageable technology environment. For educators, the goal is straightforward: spend less time managing technology and more time teaching.

Designed Around Collaborative Learning

The E-Series is built to support classrooms where interaction extends beyond the teacher standing at the front of the room. Its 50-point multi-touch capability allows up to 10 users to write, draw, and work through problems simultaneously, while palm rejection, smart stylus recognition, and gesture support provide a more natural writing experience.

With an 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 14, the display is designed to support multitasking across teaching applications and interactive content.

Wireless screen sharing further expands classroom participation. Through E-Share, teachers and students can stream content from up to 16 devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This makes it easier to move between individual work, group discussion, and classroom presentations while supporting a flexible BYOD environment.

Built for Everyday Classroom Use

The E-Series combines these interactive capabilities with a 4K UHD anti-glare display, an 85% NTSC color gamut, and a 178-degree viewing angle to support clear visibility across the classroom. Anti-glare treatment helps minimize reflections under classroom lighting, while toughened 8H glass adds durability for everyday use.

Full-function USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery brings video, audio, touch return, and charging together through a single cable, helping simplify transitions between devices and presentations. Dual 20W front-facing speakers provide clear audio for multimedia lessons and classroom content.

"EdTech should empower teachers to teach, not force them to spend valuable class time troubleshooting connections or managing outdated software," said the Nework Product Team. "With Google EDLA certification and Android 14 on the NewBoard E-Series, educators can access the Google tools they already rely on directly from the display. Our goal is to make connected classroom technology more intuitive, secure, and interactive for learning environments of all sizes."

For the 2026–2027 Back-to-School season, the NewBoard E-Series represents Nework's broader approach to classroom technology: bringing the tools educators already use into a more integrated, collaborative, and accessible learning environment.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC