Nework Announces Black Friday Sitewide Savings, Highlighting Smart Collaboration and Portable Entertainment

POMONA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, a rising player in audiovisual and collaborative solutions, has announced its Black Friday campaign, introducing a period of sitewide savings that places two of its flagship products, the MoveMate AI 27-inch portable TV and the NewBoard E smart board series, on sale. The event takes place from November 20 to December 1, providing access to advanced interactive and portable display technologies designed for education, business collaboration, remote work, and home entertainment.

Nework Black Friday Sale

"We're excited to bring our Black Friday deals to customers this year," said Cindy Ling, CEO of Nework. "With the MoveMate AI Portable TV, families can enjoy a more flexible and comfortable entertainment experience anywhere at home, while our NewBoard E series continues to support engaging learning and collaboration. We hope more people can enjoy these benefits at an even better value during the event."

The MoveMate AI 27-inch portable TV will also be featured prominently during the Black Friday campaign. Equipped with a 27-inch Full HD capacitive touch display and anti-glare protection, the device supports up to 16 hours of battery life and integrates Google AI Gemini voice control. Additional specifications include a Qualcomm octa-core processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of onboard storage, and a slide-out stand paired with silent wheels that allow the screen to move smoothly between rooms.

Targeted at U.S. consumer electronics and home lifestyle markets, the MoveMate AI 27-inch portable TV appeals to diverse audiences. Households use it for flexible viewing in living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or kids' spaces. Young professionals favor its compact design for small apartments, while content enthusiasts stream movies, cooking tutorials, and short-form videos. Parents rely on it for educational programs, and remote workers occasionally use it as a secondary screen for video calls or productivity tasks. For Black Friday, the MoveMate AI 27-inch portable TV is available at around US$559.99 (originally $699.99).

The NewBoard E smart board series is a product line developed for users across business, education, and home environments in the United States. The series combines Android 14 with Google EDLA certification, an AI-powered octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a responsive multi-touch system that supports stylus, finger, and palm input. Featuring high brightness, a wide color gamut, and energy-efficient performance, the NewBoard E delivers an advanced, interactive experience for modern collaboration and learning.

These capabilities position the NewBoard E as a central tool for meeting rooms, hybrid collaboration setups, K-12 and higher-education classrooms, and households seeking an advanced platform for remote work or online learning. Its combination of hardware, software integration, and interaction flexibility has made it one of the brand's most recognizable offerings. For Black Friday, the NewBoard E Smart Board is available from approximately US $1,439.99 (originally US $1,799.99) for the 55-inch model.

The series is offered in three sizes: 55", 65" and 75", all included in the promotion.

Nework's holiday campaign also highlights the company's established logistics and service commitments, including fast free shipping and after-sales support through warranty and return policies. These offerings remain active during the Black Friday period, ensuring that customers purchasing through the event window receive the same protection and support as standard orders.

While the promotion is time-limited, running only through early December, it arrives at a moment when demand for collaborative technologies and mobile entertainment solutions continues to accelerate. The Black Friday campaign aims to capture this momentum by making key products more attainable for education providers, businesses, and households seeking efficient tools for learning, communication, and leisure.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us/

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC