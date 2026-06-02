Nework's NewBoard P Series Wins Silver at 2026 NY Product Design Awards

- Award Recognizes the All-in-One Collaboration Display for Excellence in Presentation Equipment Design, Combining AI-Powered Audio, 4K Visuals, and Intuitive Interaction

POMONA, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, proudly announces that its flagship interactive collaboration display, the NewBoard P Series, has received the Silver Award in the "Office Supplies & Stationery – Presentation Equipment" category at the 2026 NY Product Design Awards.

NewBoard P Series Wins Silver at 2026 NY Product Design Awards

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the NY Product Design Awards is an internationally recognized competition celebrating excellence in product innovation, usability, and design impact across global industries. The NewBoard P Series was honored for its seamless integration of professional-grade audiovisual technology, intelligent AI-enhanced conferencing capabilities, refined industrial design, and highly intuitive collaborative interaction experience.

The recognition of the NewBoard P Series by the NY Product Design Awards underscores the company's commitment to developing collaboration solutions that combine professional-grade performance with intuitive and engaging user experiences for today's workplaces.

The NewBoard P Series is purpose-built for modern hybrid workspaces, corporate communication, and interactive education environments. At the core of the system is an AI-powered audio processing module featuring eight MEMS microphones with a 12-meter voice pickup range and 110-degree pickup angle. Powered by deep-learning AI algorithms, the system intelligently suppresses ambient noises such as air conditioning hum and keyboard typing while effectively eliminating echo and reverberation for clearer remote communication.

Complementing the audio system is a 4K conferencing camera that delivers sharp, immersive visuals for remote collaboration. The display features a triple-layer anti-glare treatment combining anodizing, anti-glare coating, and spray painting, ensuring clear visibility under bright lighting and visual comfort during prolonged use. The anodized metallic surface treatment also imparts a refined texture that blends seamlessly into professional meeting environments.

The NewBoard P Series supports dual-system flexibility with seamless switching between Android and Windows, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of office and education software. Its intelligent whiteboard collaboration system supports high-precision stylus input with 2048-level pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, palm rejection, and multi-user simultaneous writing, delivering an authentic handwriting experience ideal for team collaboration and interactive teaching.

Designed to accommodate diverse meeting space configurations, the NewBoard P Series is available with optional mobile casters, height-adjustable stands, and wall-mount deployment options.

The award comes at a time when global demand for smarter, integrated collaboration systems continues to accelerate in the hybrid work era. By combining advanced technology with elegant industrial design and user-centric interaction, the NewBoard P Series demonstrates how intelligent collaboration solutions can transform the way teams meet, present, and create together.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

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SOURCE NEWORK LLC