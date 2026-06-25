Nework Marks Dual Celebrations with Technology Designed for Connection, Creativity, and Enjoyment

POMONA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, an audiovisual and collaborative solutions provider for education, business, and home, has announced a special Member Day event alongside its seasonal sale for the ongoing global soccer games, offering up to 20% off selected products. The dual celebratory limited-time campaign highlights how flexible technology can help families enjoy meaningful moments together through entertainment, creativity, and collaboration.

Work smarter. Live better.

The promotion comes at a time when millions of households are preparing to gather around major sporting events while also celebrating family traditions. Recognizing the growing demand for adaptable home technology, Nework is showcasing its MoveMate Series Portable TVs and NewBoard Series Smart Boards as solutions designed to enhance shared experiences across generations.

The MoveMate Series Portable TV is developed to provide entertainment wherever it is needed throughout the home. Equipped with a built-in battery, touchscreen controls, and Google-powered smart capabilities, the device enables users to move seamlessly between rooms without interrupting viewing experiences. Whether following every match from the kitchen, living room, patio, or bedroom, the MoveMate Series offers flexibility that traditional televisions cannot match.

The flagship MoveMate Hi-Fi model further elevates the viewing experience through its 27-inch Full HD touchscreen display and powerful 44W Hi-Fi audio system. The combination of high-quality visuals and immersive sound is designed to bring the energy and atmosphere of international soccer competition into the home, helping families stay connected to every key moment of the tournament.

In addition to entertainment, Nework is emphasizing the role of interactive technology in strengthening family engagement. The NewBoard Series Smart Board transforms gatherings into collaborative experiences by supporting drawing, planning, annotation, content sharing, and interactive participation. Families can use the platform to create tournament prediction boards, organize watch parties, record memorable moments, or engage in educational and creative activities together.

As households increasingly seek technology that adapts to multiple purposes and lifestyles, products capable of supporting entertainment, learning, communication, and collaboration have become increasingly valuable. Nework's portfolio reflects this trend by offering solutions that serve both recreational and practical needs within modern homes.

The dual celebration sales campaign reinforces Nework's commitment to making technology more accessible while encouraging meaningful family interaction. By combining promotional savings with products designed for flexibility and engagement, the campaign aims to help households create memorable experiences during one of the year's most anticipated sporting seasons.

Customers can access discounts of up to 20% across selected Nework products throughout the promotional period from June 23–26.

For more information about the campaign, visit https://nework.us/pages/nework-deals or explore the brand's product portfolio through the official Nework Amazon Store.

About Nework

Nework is an innovative brand specializing in audiovisual presentation and collaborative products, headquartered in California, USA. It delivers a wide range of products, including interactive displays, portable TVs, cameras, speakerphones, and accessories. Premium solutions are delivered across two specialized platforms: Nework.us for portable lifestyle TVs, and Nework.ai for professional smart boards and workplace collaboration.

With a brand mission and vision of "Empowering with advanced audiovisual, interactive, and AI technologies to improve presentation, collaboration, and communication efficiency," Nework strives to make every presentation and entertainment experience seamless and enjoyable.

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, https://www.nework.ai/ or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us

SOURCE NEWORK LLC