Nework Launches MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV, Designed for Immersive Sound and Everyday Flexibility

POMONA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nework, a rising player in audiovisual and collaborative solutions, has officially announced the launch of the MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV, a new premium addition to its portable entertainment lineup designed for users who place sound quality and immersive viewing at the center of their home experience. Officially released on January 12 and now available through Nework's official website and Amazon store, the MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV positions itself as a portable TV built for uncompromising audio-visual enjoyment.

Enjoying a family drama on MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV

Differentiated from the earlier MoveMate AI model, which focuses on versatility and extended battery life for everyday use, the MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV is purpose-built for audiophiles, movie enthusiasts, remote professionals, and creators seeking a more refined, theater-like experience.

At the core of this upgrade is sound. The Hi-Fi model features a professionally tuned 44-watt audio system built around a quad-speaker layout with an integrated subwoofer (20-watt bass, 20-watt mid, and two 1-watt tweeter). Speakers positioned on both sides of the screen, within the base, and at the top of the stand work together to deliver layered sound, deeper bass, and clearer dialogue, creating an enveloping audio presence rarely found in portable televisions.

Visual performance has been refined to match the audio upgrade. The MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV features a 27-inch Full HD capacitive touch display designed for clarity and long-term comfort, supported by an eye-care mode that reduces strain during extended viewing sessions. The screen can rotate, tilt, swivel, and adjust in height, allowing users to tailor viewing angles for movies, video calls, presentations, or casual browsing anywhere in the home.

Mobility remains central to the MoveMate concept. Five silent casters enable smooth movement across different rooms without disrupting conversations or entertainment. A built-in battery supports up to eight hours of wireless use, offering flexibility for living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, or shared family spaces without constant reliance on power outlets.

Smart functionality is fully integrated. Running 8-core CPU, Android 14 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV delivers responsive performance for streaming, productivity apps, and creative tools. Google EDLA certification provides full access to the Google Play Store, while Google Gemini voice control allows hands-free navigation, content search, and app management. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 ensure stable, high-speed connectivity for streaming and wireless accessories.

Video communication has also been carefully considered. Unlike many portable TVs that require external cameras, the MoveMate Hi-Fi Portable TV includes a built-in HD camera and two microphones as standard, paired with a physical camera privacy cover and one-touch microphone mute for added security during calls. This integrated approach delivers a cleaner design and a more intuitive out-of-the-box experience for remote work, family calls, and content creation.

The launch builds on the strong market response to the earlier MoveMate AI Portable TV, which sold out shortly after release and continued to see steady sales growth following restocking. That momentum has laid a solid foundation for the Hi-Fi model, reinforcing demand for flexible, all-in-one screens that blend mobility, smart interaction, and entertainment.

Developed in response to the growing U.S. appetite for high-end smart home entertainment, the MoveMate Hi‑Fi Portable TV embodies Nework's vision for a more flexible and lifestyle‑centric screen experience. By integrating cinematic audio, refined visual performance, and intelligent interaction into a sleek, mobile design, it aligns closely with how American consumers increasingly expect premium technology to fit seamlessly into modern living.

