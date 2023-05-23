Newpark announced as the newest Cyclyx consortium member

News provided by

Cyclyx International

23 May, 2023, 09:15 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced Newpark Resources, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable technologies and services primarily supporting energy and utility infrastructure markets, has joined the Cyclyx consortium.

Newpark brings a well-established focus and commitment to creating more sustainable solutions for industrial markets and reducing the impact of operations in those sectors. These solutions from Newpark involve collaborations with current Cyclyx consortium members helping to solidify their importance in our consortium and its future endeavors. In addition, Newpark has technology assets and existing infrastructure that will provide significant support to Cyclyx and 10 to 90® programs.

The CEO of Newpark, Matthew Lanigan, says, "We are thrilled to join Cyclyx and to be a part of the impressive, growing network of industry leaders who share Newpark's 25+ year commitment to innovation in design, manufacturing, and lifecycle management of products with sustainability and recycling at their core. We look forward to collaborating with other members to help accelerate the transformation of a circular plastic ecosystem and creating a more sustainable future."

Vice President of Member Engagement for Cyclyx, Ron Sherga, said, "Everyone at Cyclyx is delighted to welcome Newpark to the consortium and inspired to see the current collaborations Newpark has already fostered with consortium members continue to grow. We are also eager to see Newpark explore new partnerships with all our members, our mission brand, 10 to 90®, and its future programs. As a leader in the practice of sustainability, Newpark brings substantial knowledge and experience that will add to the overall capacity of our consortium to achieve its goals surrounding circularity and increasing the recyclability of plastic waste."

Newpark's addition to the consortium further indicates that Cyclyx and its members are committed to being industry leaders that will positively disrupt the current infrastructure surrounding plastic recycling by creating new ways to offer innovation and value to post-use plastics through collaboration.

CONTACT:

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott
VP, Marketing and Programs
[email protected]

SOURCE Cyclyx International

Also from this source

Evergreen announced as the newest member of the Cyclyx consortium

Cyclyx Welcomes Vinmar International to the Cyclyx Consortium

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.