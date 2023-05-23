Newpark announced as the newest Cyclyx consortium member

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced Newpark Resources, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable technologies and services primarily supporting energy and utility infrastructure markets, has joined the Cyclyx consortium.

Newpark brings a well-established focus and commitment to creating more sustainable solutions for industrial markets and reducing the impact of operations in those sectors. These solutions from Newpark involve collaborations with current Cyclyx consortium members helping to solidify their importance in our consortium and its future endeavors. In addition, Newpark has technology assets and existing infrastructure that will provide significant support to Cyclyx and 10 to 90® programs.

The CEO of Newpark, Matthew Lanigan, says, "We are thrilled to join Cyclyx and to be a part of the impressive, growing network of industry leaders who share Newpark's 25+ year commitment to innovation in design, manufacturing, and lifecycle management of products with sustainability and recycling at their core. We look forward to collaborating with other members to help accelerate the transformation of a circular plastic ecosystem and creating a more sustainable future."

Vice President of Member Engagement for Cyclyx, Ron Sherga, said, "Everyone at Cyclyx is delighted to welcome Newpark to the consortium and inspired to see the current collaborations Newpark has already fostered with consortium members continue to grow. We are also eager to see Newpark explore new partnerships with all our members, our mission brand, 10 to 90®, and its future programs. As a leader in the practice of sustainability, Newpark brings substantial knowledge and experience that will add to the overall capacity of our consortium to achieve its goals surrounding circularity and increasing the recyclability of plastic waste."

Newpark's addition to the consortium further indicates that Cyclyx and its members are committed to being industry leaders that will positively disrupt the current infrastructure surrounding plastic recycling by creating new ways to offer innovation and value to post-use plastics through collaboration.

