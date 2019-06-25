Newpark Resources Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.



What: Newpark Resources 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call







When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central







How: Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or



Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.







Where: www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 14, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13692003#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com

281-362-6800

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.newpark.com/

