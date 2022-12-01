NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF U.S. MINERAL GRINDING BUSINESS AND CONROE, TEXAS BLENDING FACILITY TRANSACTIONS

Combined divestitures to generate nearly $80 million of net cash

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) "Newpark" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of substantially all the long-lived assets, inventory and operations of its Excalibar mineral grinding business ("Excalibar") to Cimbar Resources, INC. Separately, the Company announced it has also completed the sale of the Conroe, Texas blending and warehouse facility. Combined, these divestitures are expected to generate net cash of nearly $80 million, including a combined $63 million of net cash proceeds received at closing, along with cash generated from the ongoing wind-down of working capital. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction, investment in higher returning opportunities, and the return of value to shareholders through share repurchases.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, such as statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the divestiture transactions, and the amount and use of the proceeds from these transactions. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to our ability to execute our strategic actions; our pending divestitures; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the COVID-19 pandemic; the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas industry and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering expansion; our ability to attract, retain and develop qualified leaders, key employees and skilled personnel; the price and availability of raw materials; business acquisitions and capital investments; our market competition; technological developments and intellectual property in our industry; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; our restructuring activities; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; our ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirements; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov , as well as through our website at www.newpark.com .

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

[email protected]

281-362-6800

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.