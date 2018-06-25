Newpark Resources Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 results on Thursday, July 26, 2018 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What: Newpark Resources Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below Where: www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 10, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13680711#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg S. Piontek

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com

281-362-6800

