Newpark Resources Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What: Newpark Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where: www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 14, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13695526#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com

281-362-6800

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

