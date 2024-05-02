NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Net income +30% to $7.3 million , or $0.08 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted Net Income of $8.9 million , or $0.10 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA +1% to $21.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%, +210 basis points

Total Debt of $77 million , Net Debt of $40 million and Net Leverage of 0.5x as of March 31, 2024



First Quarter





(In millions) 2024

2023

Change

Revenues $ 169.1

$ 200.0

$ (30.9)

Operating income $ 11.9

$ 10.1

$ 1.8

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12.0

$ 29.4

$ (17.4)

Free Cash Flow $ (0.8)

$ 23.2

$ (24.0)

Fluids Systems Segment











Revenues $ 120.1

$ 144.2

$ (24.1)

Operating income $ 6.8

$ 3.5

$ 3.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.6

$ 8.7

$ (0.1)

Operating margin (%) 5.7 %

2.4 %

330 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 7.2 %

6.0 %

120 bps Industrial Solutions Segment











Revenues $ 49.0

$ 55.9

$ (6.9)

Operating income $ 12.9

$ 14.5

$ (1.6)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.0

$ 19.7

$ (1.7)

Operating margin (%) 26.4 %

25.9 %

50 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 36.8 %

35.3 %

150 bps

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Early into 2024, we've continued to advance our multi-year value creation strategy as we position Newpark to become a market-leading, pure-play specialty rental business serving the global worksite access market," stated Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark. "Our focus on asset optimization, operational excellence and returns-focused capital deployment contributed to 210 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the first quarter, including contributions from both our Industrial Solutions and Fluids Systems segments as well as our corporate office."

"Within our Industrial Solutions business, our first quarter performance reflects a combination of improved operating leverage and a more favorable sales mix, resulting in segment EBITDA margin of nearly 37%, an increase of 150 basis points versus the prior-year period," continued Lanigan. "While segment revenue declined versus the prior-year period due to the timing of product sales supporting customer projects, rental demand conditions strengthened as the quarter progressed, with rental volumes reaching record levels entering the second quarter. We also continued to expand our rental fleet during the first quarter, positioning us to capitalize on strengthening demand conditions."

"Within our Fluids Systems business, a combination of stronger international activity, together with the benefits of recent cost actions, contributed to 120 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion," continued Lanigan. "Our revenues from international operations increased 19% versus the prior year, supported by strong growth from both our Eastern Hemisphere and Canadian operations."

"We are continuing to work diligently through the Fluids Systems strategic review and remain focused on having the process substantially concluded by mid-year 2024," noted Lanigan. "By simplifying our business, and focusing exclusively on worksite access industrial solutions, we intend to build a higher margin, more competitive business capable of delivering superior returns on invested capital through the cycle."

BUSINESS UPDATE

Newpark is engaged in a multi-year business transformation plan designed to drive organic commercial growth within targeted, higher-margin product and rental markets; improve asset optimization and organizational efficiency; and pursue a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in opportunities with superior return profiles, together with a programmatic return of capital program.

During the first quarter 2024, Newpark continued to deliver on its business transformation plan, highlighted by the following (all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Accelerating worksite access solutions demand entering the second quarter 2024. Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services decreased 3% for the first quarter of 2024, as declines from oil and gas, pipeline and other sectors was partially offset by 7% revenue growth in the utilities sector. Following a subdued start to 2024, rental and service activity strengthened later in the first quarter, setting up for a strong second quarter.

Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services decreased 3% for the first quarter of 2024, as declines from oil and gas, pipeline and other sectors was partially offset by 7% revenue growth in the utilities sector. Following a subdued start to 2024, rental and service activity strengthened later in the first quarter, setting up for a strong second quarter. Fluids Systems segment continues momentum in international operations. The segment delivered strong international revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024, with international operations contributing 75% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 24% to $68 million and Canada increased 10% to $21 million .

The segment delivered strong international revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024, with international operations contributing 75% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 24% to and increased 10% to . Delivered margin expansion across reporting segments. Consolidated gross margin increased 280 basis points year-over-year to 20.4%, benefitting from a higher contribution from Industrial Solutions and improving Fluids Systems fundamentals. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2024. Both reporting segments delivered margin expansion compared to the prior year period, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 150 basis points to 36.8%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 120 basis points to 7.2%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and operating expense leverage in Industrial Solutions, along with the positive impacts of improved pricing and restructuring actions in Fluids Systems.

Consolidated gross margin increased 280 basis points year-over-year to 20.4%, benefitting from a higher contribution from Industrial Solutions and improving Fluids Systems fundamentals. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 210 basis points to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2024. Both reporting segments delivered margin expansion compared to the prior year period, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 150 basis points to 36.8%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 120 basis points to 7.2%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and operating expense leverage in Industrial Solutions, along with the positive impacts of improved pricing and restructuring actions in Fluids Systems. Robust return of capital program. In February 2024 , the Board of Directors increased the authorization for repurchases of common stock up to $50.0 million . In 2023, Newpark repurchased more than $30 million of its common equity, representing more than 7% of total shares outstanding. No share repurchases were made in the first quarter of 2024.

In , the Board of Directors increased the authorization for repurchases of common stock up to . In 2023, Newpark repurchased more than of its common equity, representing more than 7% of total shares outstanding. No share repurchases were made in the first quarter of 2024. Driving operational efficiency through streamlining efforts. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company continued to take actions to streamline our overhead structure across both segments and the corporate office, generating approximately $3 million in annual cost savings.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company continued to take actions to streamline our overhead structure across both segments and the corporate office, generating approximately in annual cost savings. Strategic Review of Fluids Process Underway. The Company remains actively engaged in a strategic review of its Fluids Systems segment and anticipates the review will be substantially completed by mid-year 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the first quarter 2024, Newpark generated net income of $7.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on total revenue of $169.1 million, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, on total revenue of $200.0 million, in the prior year period.

The Company reported first quarter Adjusted Net Income of $8.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $8.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Newpark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, or 12.6% of total revenue, compared to $21.0 million, or 10.5% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $49.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $55.9 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $12.9 million in the first quarter, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period. The first quarter 2024 Industrial Solutions segment operating income includes a $0.6 million gain on legal settlement, offset by $0.5 million in severance costs.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $120.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $144.2 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $6.8 million in the first quarter, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. The first quarter 2024 Fluids Systems segment operating income includes $0.8 million in severance costs and transaction expenses related to the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process, offset by a $0.8 million gain on insurance recovery. The first quarter 2023 Fluids Systems segment operating results included $3.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.

Corporate office expenses were $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year period. The first quarter 2024 corporate office expenses include $2.1 million in transaction expenses related to the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process and severance costs.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2024, Newpark had total cash of $38 million and available liquidity under its ABL credit facility of $58 million. At the end of the first quarter, the Company had total Net Debt outstanding of $40 million, or 0.5x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2024.

Newpark generated $12 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2024. Capital investments totaled $13 million, net, in the first quarter of 2024, primarily related to the expansion of Newpark's composite matting rental fleet.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of May 2, 2024 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the full year 2024, Newpark currently anticipates the following:

Industrial Solutions segment revenue in a range of $230 million to $240 million and segment Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80 million to $85 million

to and segment Adjusted EBITDA in a range of to Total Industrial Solutions capital expenditures in a range of $30 million to $35 million

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 169,107

$ 167,816

$ 200,030 Cost of revenues 134,587

137,020

164,738 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,344

23,329

25,410 Other operating (income) loss, net (1,683)

(435)

(261) Impairments and other charges —

3,540

— Operating income 11,859

4,362

10,143











Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (31)

495

319 Interest expense, net 1,750

1,919

2,089 Income before income taxes 10,140

1,948

7,735











Provision for income taxes 2,847

2,424

2,115 Net income (loss) $ 7,293

$ (476)

$ 5,620











Calculation of EPS:









Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ 7,293

$ (476)

$ 5,620











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,001

85,003

88,573 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,244

—

1,997 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,245

85,003

90,570











Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ 0.09

$ (0.01)

$ 0.06 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ 0.08

$ (0.01)

$ 0.06

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues









Fluids Systems $ 120,140

$ 121,361

$ 144,174 Industrial Solutions 48,967

46,455

55,856 Total revenues $ 169,107

$ 167,816

$ 200,030











Operating income (loss)









Fluids Systems $ 6,836

$ (1,147)

$ 3,466 Industrial Solutions 12,936

11,415

14,483 Corporate office (7,913)

(5,906)

(7,806) Total operating income $ 11,859

$ 4,362

$ 10,143











Segment operating margin









Fluids Systems 5.7 %

(0.9) %

2.4 % Industrial Solutions 26.4 %

24.6 %

25.9 %

Fluids Systems operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included a $2.3 million loss associated with our now exited Gulf of Mexico operations.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,695

$ 38,594 Receivables, net 169,723

168,457 Inventories 131,599

141,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,901

9,094 Total current assets 347,918

357,224







Property, plant and equipment, net 203,293

195,289 Operating lease assets 20,779

20,731 Goodwill 47,253

47,283 Other intangible assets, net 16,323

17,114 Deferred tax assets 3,271

2,628 Other assets 1,992

2,067 Total assets $ 640,829

$ 642,336







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 16,433

$ 16,916 Accounts payable 68,370

70,087 Accrued liabilities 39,792

49,281 Total current liabilities 124,595

136,284







Long-term debt, less current portion 61,005

58,117 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 17,479

17,404 Deferred tax liabilities 7,256

8,307 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,905

6,860 Total liabilities 219,240

226,972







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,669,464 and 111,669,464 shares issued, respectively) 1,117

1,117 Paid-in capital 641,061

639,645 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (65,374)

(62,839) Retained earnings 18,137

10,773 Treasury stock, at cost (26,467,812 and 26,471,738 shares, respectively) (173,352)

(173,332) Total stockholders' equity 421,589

415,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 640,829

$ 642,336

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 7,293

$ 5,620 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization 7,411

7,895 Stock-based compensation expense 1,495

1,738 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,551)

(726) Credit loss expense 137

272 Gain on sale of assets (390)

(554) Gain on insurance recovery (874)

— Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 131

138 Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (3,140)

27,287 (Increase) decrease in inventories 8,250

(3,870) Decrease in other assets 39

1,098 Decrease in accounts payable (306)

(1,233) Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (6,545)

(8,221) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,950

29,444







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (13,882)

(6,972) Proceeds from divestitures —

7,153 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,143

740 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,739)

921







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 52,561

76,447 Payments on lines of credit (48,633)

(90,212) Purchases of treasury stock —

(15,006) Proceeds from employee stock plans 17

— Other financing activities (3,356)

(1,499) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 589

(30,270)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (761)

375







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (961)

470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 38,901

25,061 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,940

$ 25,531

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,293

$ (476)

$ 5,620 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 2,256

894

— Impairments and other charges —

3,540

— Gain on insurance recovery (874)

—

— Gain on legal settlement (550)

—

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

2,292 Severance costs 1,147

29

955 Tax on adjustments (416)

(193)

(682) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 8,856

$ 3,794

$ 8,185











Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 8,856

$ 3,794

$ 8,185











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,001

85,003

88,573 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,244

2,225

1,997 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,245

87,228

90,570











Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.10

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 169,107

$ 167,816

$ 200,030











Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,293

$ (476)

$ 5,620 Interest expense, net 1,750

1,919

2,089 Provision for income taxes 2,847

2,424

2,115 Depreciation and amortization 7,411

7,865

7,895 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 19,301

11,732

17,719 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 2,256

894

— Impairments and other charges —

3,540

— Gain on insurance recovery (874)

—

— Gain on legal settlement (550)

—

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

2,292 Severance costs 1,147

29

955 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 21,280

$ 16,195

$ 20,966 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 12.6 %

9.7 %

10.5 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) 11,950

$ 36,159

29,444 Capital expenditures (13,882)

(9,098)

(6,972) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,143

757

740 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (789)

$ 27,818

$ 23,212

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 120,140

$ 121,361

$ 144,174 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,836

$ (1,147)

$ 3,466 Depreciation and amortization 1,745

1,957

1,975 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 8,581

810

5,441 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 313

326

— Impairments and other charges —

3,540

— Gain on insurance recovery (807)

—

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

2,292 Severance costs 515

29

955 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,602

$ 4,705

$ 8,688 Operating Margin (GAAP) 5.7 %

(0.9) %

2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 7.2 %

3.9 %

6.0 %



Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 48,967

$ 46,455

$ 55,856 Operating income (GAAP) $ 12,936

$ 11,415

$ 14,483 Depreciation and amortization 5,181

5,350

5,257 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 18,117

16,765

19,740 Gain on insurance recovery (67)

—

— Gain on legal settlement (550)

—

— Severance costs 518

—

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 18,018

$ 16,765

$ 19,740 Operating Margin (GAAP) 26.4 %

24.6 %

25.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 36.8 %

36.1 %

35.3 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM")

Consolidated Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2023

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 Revenues $ 183,256

$ 198,498

$ 167,816

$ 169,107

$ 718,677 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,702

$ 7,670

$ (476)

$ 7,293

$ 16,189 Interest expense, net 2,146

2,027

1,919

1,750

7,842 Provision for income taxes 2,132

3,995

2,424

2,847

11,398 Depreciation and amortization 7,908

7,704

7,865

7,411

30,888 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 13,888

21,396

11,732

19,301

66,317 Fluids sale process transaction expenses —

892

894

2,256

4,042 Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

3,540

—

6,356 Gain on insurance recovery —

—

—

(874)

(874) Gain on legal settlement —

—

—

(550)

(550) Facility exit costs and other, net 1,944

358

—

—

2,302 Severance costs 1,169

506

29

1,147

2,851 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,817

$ 23,152

$ 16,195

$ 21,280

$ 80,444 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 10.8 %

11.7 %

9.7 %

12.6 %

11.2 %

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2023

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 Revenues $ 135,181

$ 141,236

$ 121,361

$ 120,140

$ 517,918 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,965

$ 7,573

$ (1,147)

$ 6,836

$ 15,227 Depreciation and amortization 1,961

1,883

1,957

1,745

7,546 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 3,926

9,456

810

8,581

22,773 Fluids sale process transaction expenses —

293

326

313

932 Impairments and other charges 2,816

—

3,540

—

6,356 Gain on insurance recovery —

—

—

(807)

(807) Facility exit costs and other, net 1,944

358

—

—

2,302 Severance costs 148

40

29

515

732 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,834

$ 10,147

$ 4,705

$ 8,602

$ 32,288 Operating Margin (GAAP) 1.5 %

5.4 %

(0.9) %

5.7 %

2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 6.5 %

7.2 %

3.9 %

7.2 %

6.2 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 Revenues $ 48,075

$ 57,262

$ 46,455

$ 48,967

$ 200,759 Operating income (GAAP) $ 12,774

$ 14,336

$ 11,415

$ 12,936

$ 51,461 Depreciation and amortization 5,277

5,224

5,350

5,181

21,032 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 18,051

19,560

16,765

18,117

72,493 Gain on insurance recovery —

—

—

(67)

(67) Gain on legal settlement —

—

—

(550)

(550) Severance costs 92

162

—

518

772 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 18,143

$ 19,722

$ 16,765

$ 18,018

$ 72,648 Operating Margin (GAAP) 26.6 %

25.0 %

24.6 %

26.4 %

25.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 37.7 %

34.4 %

36.1 %

36.8 %

36.2 %

Net Debt and Net Leverage

The following table reconciles the Company's total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Net Debt and Net Leverage:

(In thousands) March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Current debt $ 16,433

$ 16,916 Long-term debt, less current portion 61,005

58,117 Total Debt 77,438

75,033 Less: cash and cash equivalents (37,695)

(38,594) Net Debt $ 39,743

$ 36,439







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - TTM $ 80,444

$ 80,130







Net Leverage 0.5x

0.5x

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.