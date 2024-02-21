NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Industrial Solutions segment revenue of $46.5 million , -19%

, -19% Fluids Systems segment revenue of $121.4 million , -28%

, -28% Net Loss of $0.5 million , or $0.01 per share

, or per share Adjusted Net Income of $3.8 million , -43%; $0.04 per diluted share, -38%

, -43%; per diluted share, -38% Adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million , -25%

, -25% Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%, +12 basis points

Total Debt of $75 million , Net Debt of $36 million and Net Leverage of 0.5x as of December 31, 2023

, Net Debt of and Net Leverage of 0.5x as of Net cash provided by operating activities of $36.2 million and Free Cash Flow of $27.8 million , +$35 million

and Free Cash Flow of , +$35 million Repurchased $6 million of common equity; announces new $50 million share repurchase authorization

FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Industrial Solutions segment revenue of $207.6 million , +8%

, +8% Fluids Systems segment revenue of $542.0 million , -13%

, -13% Net Income of $14.5 million , or $0.16 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Adjusted Net Income of $27.8 million , +120%; $0.31 per diluted share, +135%

, +120%; per diluted share, +135% Adjusted EBITDA of $80.1 million , +21%

, +21% Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7%, +258 basis points

Net cash provided by operating activities of $100.0 million and Free Cash Flow of $74.5 million , +$125 million

and Free Cash Flow of , +$125 million Repurchased $32 million of common equity



Fourth Quarter





(In millions) 2023

2022

Change

Revenues $ 167.8

$ 225.2

$ (57.4)

Operating income $ 4.4

$ 17.5

$ (13.1)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36.2

$ 3.1

$ 33.1

Free Cash Flow $ 27.8

$ (6.8)

$ 34.6

Fluids Systems Segment











Revenues $ 121.4

$ 167.7

$ (46.3)

Operating income (loss) $ (1.1)

$ 4.8

$ (5.9)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.7

$ 7.4

$ (2.7)

Operating margin (%) (0.9) %

2.9 %

-380 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 3.9 %

4.4 %

-50 bps Industrial Solutions Segment











Revenues $ 46.5

$ 57.5

$ (11.0)

Operating income $ 11.4

$ 17.8

$ (6.4)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.8

$ 23.3

$ (6.5)

Operating margin (%) 24.6 %

30.9 %

-630 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 36.1 %

40.5 %

-440 bps



Full Year





(In millions) 2023

2022

Change

Revenues $ 749.6

$ 815.6

$ (66.0)

Operating income (loss) $ 33.6

$ (9.0)

$ 42.6

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 100.0

$ (25.0)

$ 125.0

Free Cash Flow $ 74.5

$ (50.1)

$ 124.6

Fluids Systems Segment











Revenues $ 542.0

$ 622.6

$ (80.6)

Operating income (loss) $ 11.9

$ (15.6)

$ 27.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.4

$ 28.2

$ 4.2

Operating margin (%) 2.2 %

(2.5) %

470 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 6.0 %

4.5 %

150 bps Industrial Solutions Segment











Revenues $ 207.6

$ 193.0

$ 14.6

Operating income $ 53.0

$ 43.9

$ 9.1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 74.4

$ 65.8

$ 8.6

Operating margin (%) 25.5 %

22.7 %

280 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 35.8 %

34.1 %

170 bps

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Throughout 2023, our team focused on the execution of our business transformation strategy, culminating in strong year-over-year organic growth in Adjusted EBITDA, margin realization, free cash flow and profitability," stated Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark. "We've advanced our business transformation by prioritizing organic share gains, price discipline and a higher margin sales mix, while driving increased productivity and operational rigor across the organization. In the year ahead, we will seek to narrow our strategic focus as we pivot to become a pure-play specialty rental and industrial solutions platform of scale, one well-equipped to support a multi-year investment cycle within the domestic energy and infrastructure markets."

"Our Industrial Solutions segment delivered solid results in 2023, a performance highlighted by significant margin expansion and an improved return on net assets," continued Lanigan. "Segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 increased 8% and 13% year-over-year, respectively, while segment Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 170 basis points to 35.8%, reflecting robust growth in rental volume and improved operating leverage."

"Our fourth quarter results reflect a normalization in Industrial Solutions rental and service, when compared to our prior fourth quarter performance," continued Lanigan. "In the fourth quarter of 2022, we benefited from major, non-recurring weather events that contributed to elevated matting demand, rental price and fleet utilization. Further, while the outlook for matting demand remains strong, supported by a significant volume of planned long-duration projects, the start-up of several customer projects initially scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter shifted into 2024."

"Within Fluids Systems, we made substantial progress strengthening the global position and financial performance of our industry-leading business during 2023," stated Lanigan. "Continued strength within our international operations, together with the benefit from prior year divestitures contributed to a 15% year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and a $69 million reduction in segment net working capital for 2023, resulting in the segment's strongest return on net assets since 2018."

"Newpark remains committed to a balanced capital allocation strategy that seeks to drive long-term shareholder value creation," stated Gregg Piontek, Chief Financial Officer. "For the full-year 2023, we delivered $74 million of free cash flow, including $28 million in the fourth quarter. Over the last twelve months, we reduced our net debt outstanding by $54 million, ending the year with a ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of 0.5x, our lowest level in nearly a decade. We also continued to invest in organic rental fleet expansion, consistent with our strategic focus on growing our share of the domestic worksite access rental market, while returning capital to shareholders through the repurchase of 6.5 million shares, equating to a 7% reduction in our total shares outstanding. With continued confidence in the long-term outlook for Newpark, in February 2024, our Board of Directors approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization, replacing the prior authorization."

"The strategic review of our Fluids Systems business is proceeding according to plan, and we continue to anticipate the process will substantially conclude in mid-2024," stated Lanigan. "Given the scope of our international Fluids operations, diligence is time intensive; however, we're making good progress with our partners at Lazard to move the process forward."

"Today, we are introducing Industrial Solutions segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2024," stated Lanigan. "We currently anticipate full-year 2024 segment revenue in a range of $230 million to $240 million, together with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80 to $85 million. While our customers continue to navigate their various permitting and supply chain dependencies, we remain encouraged by the level of infrastructure investment forecasted within the utility and other industries served, supporting our robust growth expectation in 2024."

BUSINESS UPDATE

Newpark is engaged in a multi-year business transformation plan designed to drive organic commercial growth within targeted, higher-margin product and rental markets; improve asset optimization and organizational efficiency; and pursue a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in opportunities with superior return profiles, together with a programmatic return of capital program.

During the full-year 2023, Newpark continued to deliver on its business transformation plan, highlighted by the following (all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Strong commercial growth in core Industrial Solutions segment. Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services increased 12% on an organic basis for the full year 2023, driven by continued market share gains and sustained price discipline. For the full year 2023, revenues from product sales declined modestly year-over-year, reflecting stable demand from various infrastructure sectors, including utilities.

Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental and services increased 12% on an organic basis for the full year 2023, driven by continued market share gains and sustained price discipline. For the full year 2023, revenues from product sales declined modestly year-over-year, reflecting stable demand from various infrastructure sectors, including utilities. Delivered significant, balanced margin expansion across reporting segments. Consolidated gross margin increased 360 basis points year-over-year to 18.5%, benefitting from Fluids Systems divestitures and higher contribution from Industrial Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 260 basis points to 10.7% in 2023. Both reporting segments delivered significant margin expansion in 2023 compared to the prior year, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 170 basis points to 35.8%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 150 basis points to 6.0%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and operating expense leverage in Industrial Solutions, along with the positive impacts of Fluids Systems divestitures and restructuring actions.

Consolidated gross margin increased 360 basis points year-over-year to 18.5%, benefitting from Fluids Systems divestitures and higher contribution from Industrial Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 260 basis points to 10.7% in 2023. Both reporting segments delivered significant margin expansion in 2023 compared to the prior year, with Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 170 basis points to 35.8%, and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 150 basis points to 6.0%. Margin expansion was attributable to a combination of improved asset optimization and operating expense leverage in Industrial Solutions, along with the positive impacts of Fluids Systems divestitures and restructuring actions. Fluids Systems segment momentum continues, led by international operations . Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 28% to $257 million , while Canada increased 12% to $68 million in 2023. Fourth quarter revenues from these international operations increased 29% year-over-year to $84 million , contributing 69% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter.

. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 28% to , while increased 12% to in 2023. Fourth quarter revenues from these international operations increased 29% year-over-year to , contributing 69% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter. Disciplined management of invested capital. In the fourth quarter, Fluids Systems net working capital was reduced by $25 million , bringing the full year reduction to $69 million and ending 2023 with $171 million of total Fluids Systems net working capital.

In the fourth quarter, Fluids Systems net working capital was reduced by , bringing the full year reduction to and ending 2023 with of total Fluids Systems net working capital. Prudent balance sheet management highlighted by reduction in net leverage. Over the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 , total debt outstanding declined $39 million , supporting a reduction in Net Leverage to 0.5x at the end of the fourth quarter 2023.

Over the twelve months ending , total debt outstanding declined , supporting a reduction in Net Leverage to 0.5x at the end of the fourth quarter 2023. Active return of capital program. $6 million was used to repurchase 0.9 million shares of common equity during the fourth quarter 2023, bringing full-year 2023 repurchases to 6.5 million shares, or $32 million , under our programmatic share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2023 , $18.1 million remained under the current repurchase authorization. In February 2024 , the Board of Directors replaced the existing program with a new repurchase program for repurchases of common stock up to $50.0 million .

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the fourth quarter 2023, Newpark incurred a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.01) per share, on total revenue of $167.8 million, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, on total revenue of $225.2 million, in the prior year period. The Company reported fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $6.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Newpark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter 2023, or 9.7% of total revenue, compared to $21.5 million, or 9.5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter 2022.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $46.5 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $57.5 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $11.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $17.8 million in the prior year period.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $121.4 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $167.7 million in the prior year period. Segment operating loss was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to operating income of $4.8 million in the prior year period. The fourth quarter 2023 Fluids Systems operating income includes $3.5 million of non-cash impairment charges associated with the exit of certain operations, as well as $0.3 million in transaction expenses related to the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process. The fourth quarter 2022 Fluids Systems operating results included a $1.0 million pre-tax gain related to a divestiture, as well as $1.2 million in charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.

Corporate office expenses were $5.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $7.4 million in the prior year period. The fourth quarter 2023 corporate office expenses include $0.6 million of expenses associated with the Fluids Systems sale process and benefitted from lower short-term and long-term performance-based incentives.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2023, Newpark had total cash of $39 million and available liquidity under its ABL credit facility of $60 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had total Net Debt outstanding of $36 million, or 0.5x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2023.

Newpark generated $36 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter 2023, including $23 million associated with a reduction in net working capital. Capital investments used $8 million, net, primarily funding the expansion of the rental fleet to support organic growth efforts in Industrial Solutions. The Company also used $13 million of cash to reduce debt and $6 million to fund share repurchases.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of February 21, 2024 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the full year 2024, Newpark currently anticipates the following:

Industrial Solutions segment revenue in a range of $230 million to $240 million and segment Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80 million to $85 million

to and segment Adjusted EBITDA in a range of to Total Industrial Solutions capital expenditures in a range of $30 million to $35 million

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.newpark.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-245-3047 International Live: 203-518-9765 Conference ID: NRQ423

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through February 29, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 888-925-9394 International Replay: 402-220-5386

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to our exploration of strategic alternatives for the long-term positioning of our Fluids Systems division; divestitures; the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our ability to generate internal growth; economic and market conditions that may impact our customers' future spending; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas and utilities industries and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering and market expansion; our ability to attract, retain, and develop qualified leaders, key employees, and skilled personnel; expanding our services in the utilities sector, which may require unionized labor; the price and availability of raw materials; inflation; capital investments and business acquisitions; market competition; technological developments and intellectual property; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; public health crises, epidemics, and pandemics; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity incidents or business system disruptions; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; share repurchases; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues $ 167,816

$ 198,498

$ 225,159

$ 749,600

$ 815,594 Cost of revenues 137,020

159,133

186,980

611,061

694,058 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,329

26,821

24,648

101,136

97,618 Other operating (income) loss, net (435)

(703)

(3,995)

(2,583)

(4,370) Impairments and other charges 3,540

—

—

6,356

37,322 Operating income (loss) 4,362

13,247

17,526

33,630

(9,034)



















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 495

(445)

2,332

267

389 Interest expense, net 1,919

2,027

2,321

8,181

7,040 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,948

11,665

12,873

25,182

(16,463)



















Provision for income taxes 2,424

3,995

3,881

10,666

4,371 Net income (loss) $ (476)

$ 7,670

$ 8,992

$ 14,516

$ (20,834)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (476)

$ 7,670

$ 8,992

$ 14,516

$ (20,834)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,003

86,310

92,324

86,401

92,712 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards —

1,724

1,156

1,914

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 85,003

88,034

93,480

88,315

92,712



















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.17

$ (0.22) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ (0.01)

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.16

$ (0.22)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 121,361

$ 141,236

$ 167,705

$ 541,952

$ 622,601 Industrial Solutions 46,455

57,262

57,454

207,648

192,993 Industrial Blending —

—

—

—

— Total revenues $ 167,816

$ 198,498

$ 225,159

$ 749,600

$ 815,594



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems $ (1,147)

$ 7,573

$ 4,828

$ 11,857

$ (15,566) Industrial Solutions 11,415

14,336

17,751

53,008

43,899 Industrial Blending —

—

2,322

—

(8,002) Corporate office (5,906)

(8,662)

(7,375)

(31,235)

(29,365) Total operating income (loss) $ 4,362

$ 13,247

$ 17,526

$ 33,630

$ (9,034)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems (0.9) %

5.4 %

2.9 %

2.2 %

(2.5) % Industrial Solutions 24.6 %

25.0 %

30.9 %

25.5 %

22.7 %

Summarized operating results (including charges in the Fluids Systems non-GAAP reconciliation table) of our now exited Excalibar business and Gulf of Mexico operations, both included in the Fluids Systems segment historical results, are shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues

















Excalibar $ —

$ —

$ 11,922

$ —

$ 55,990 Gulf of Mexico —

—

8,011

—

26,708 Total revenues $ —

$ —

$ 19,933

$ —

$ 82,698



















Operating income (loss)

















Excalibar $ —

$ —

$ 1,127

$ —

$ 3,665 Gulf of Mexico —

(358)

(4,023)

(4,776)

(43,215) Total operating income (loss) $ —

$ (358)

$ (2,896)

$ (4,776)

$ (39,550)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,594

$ 23,182 Receivables, net 168,457

242,247 Inventories 141,079

149,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,094

10,966 Total current assets 357,224

425,966







Property, plant and equipment, net 195,289

193,099 Operating lease assets 20,731

23,769 Goodwill 47,283

47,110 Other intangible assets, net 17,114

20,215 Deferred tax assets 2,628

2,275 Other assets 2,067

2,441 Total assets $ 642,336

$ 714,875







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 16,916

$ 22,438 Accounts payable 70,087

93,633 Accrued liabilities 49,281

46,871 Total current liabilities 136,284

162,942







Long-term debt, less current portion 58,117

91,677 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 17,404

19,816 Deferred tax liabilities 8,307

8,121 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,860

9,291 Total liabilities 226,972

291,847







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,669,464 and 111,451,999 shares issued, respectively) 1,117

1,115 Paid-in capital 639,645

641,266 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,839)

(67,186) Retained earnings 10,773

2,489 Treasury stock, at cost (26,471,738 and 21,751,232 shares, respectively) (173,332)

(154,656) Total stockholders' equity 415,364

423,028 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,336

$ 714,875

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 14,516

$ (20,834) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 6,356

37,322 Depreciation and amortization 31,372

38,610 Stock-based compensation expense 6,638

6,861 Provision for deferred income taxes (482)

(3,384) Credit loss expense 1,209

1,039 Gain on divestitures —

(3,596) Gain on sale of assets (2,904)

(2,809) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 541

871 Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables 64,812

(42,452) (Increase) decrease in inventories 2,256

(46,909) (Increase) decrease in other assets 307

(855) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (25,065)

10,781 Increase in accrued liabilities and other 445

334 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 100,001

(25,021)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (29,232)

(28,273) Proceeds from divestitures 19,833

71,286 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,709

3,217 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,690)

46,230







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 241,873

287,276 Payments on lines of credit (277,591)

(290,886) Proceeds from term loan —

3,754 Debt issuance costs —

(1,499) Purchases of treasury stock (34,265)

(20,248) Proceeds from employee stock plans 606

— Other financing activities (11,670)

(3,327) Net cash used in financing activities (81,047)

(24,930)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 576

(707)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 13,840

(4,428) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,061

29,489 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 38,901

$ 25,061

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (476)

$ 7,670

$ 8,992

$ 14,516

$ (20,834) Impairments and other charges 3,540

—

—

6,356

37,322 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 894

892

—

1,786

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

358

1,303

4,757

2,860 Severance costs 29

506

216

2,659

736 Gain on divestitures —

—

(3,596)

—

(3,596) Tax on adjustments (193)

(369)

(318)

(2,263)

(755) Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities —

—

—

—

(3,111) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 3,794

$ 9,057

$ 6,597

$ 27,811

$ 12,622 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 3,794

$ 9,057

$ 6,597

$ 27,811

$ 12,622



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,003

86,310

92,324

86,401

92,712 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,225

1,724

1,156

1,914

1,300 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,228

88,034

93,480

88,315

94,012



















Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.04

$ 0.10

$ 0.07

$ 0.31

$ 0.13

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues $ 167,816

$ 198,498

$ 225,159

$ 749,600

$ 815,594



















Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (476)

$ 7,670

$ 8,992

$ 14,516

$ (20,834) Interest expense, net 1,919

2,027

2,321

8,181

7,040 Provision for income taxes 2,424

3,995

3,881

10,666

4,371 Depreciation and amortization 7,865

7,704

8,351

31,372

38,610 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 11,732

21,396

23,545

64,735

29,187 Impairments and other charges 3,540

—

—

6,356

37,322 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 894

892

—

1,786

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

358

1,303

4,594

2,452 Severance costs 29

506

216

2,659

736 Gain on divestitures —

—

(3,596)

—

(3,596) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 16,195

$ 23,152

$ 21,468

$ 80,130

$ 66,101 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 9.7 %

11.7 %

9.5 %

10.7 %

8.1 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 36,159

$ 26,994

$ 3,072

$ 100,001

$ (25,021) Capital expenditures (9,098)

(4,787)

(10,553)

(29,232)

(28,273) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 757

648

720

3,709

3,217 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 27,818

$ 22,855

$ (6,761)

$ 74,478

$ (50,077)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues $ 121,361

$ 141,236

$ 167,705

$ 541,952

$ 622,601 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,147)

$ 7,573

$ 4,828

$ 11,857

$ (15,566) Depreciation and amortization 1,957

1,883

2,358

7,776

13,875 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 810

9,456

7,186

19,633

(1,691) Impairments and other charges 3,540

—

—

6,356

29,417 Fluids sale process transaction expenses 326

293

—

619

— Facility exit costs and other, net —

358

1,000

4,594

1,000 Severance costs 29

40

163

1,172

398 Gain on divestiture —

—

(971)

—

(971) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,705

$ 10,147

$ 7,378

$ 32,374

$ 28,153 Operating Margin (GAAP) (0.9) %

5.4 %

2.9 %

2.2 %

(2.5) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 3.9 %

7.2 %

4.4 %

6.0 %

4.5 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues $ 46,455

$ 57,262

$ 57,454

$ 207,648

$ 192,993 Operating income (GAAP) 11,415

$ 14,336

$ 17,751

$ 53,008

$ 43,899 Depreciation and amortization 5,350

5,224

5,482

21,108

21,653 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 16,765

19,560

23,233

74,116

65,552 Severance costs —

162

53

254

214 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 16,765

$ 19,722

$ 23,286

$ 74,370

$ 65,766 Operating Margin (GAAP) 24.6 %

25.0 %

30.9 %

25.5 %

22.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 36.1 %

34.4 %

40.5 %

35.8 %

34.1 %

Industrial Blending Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2022

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2022 Revenues $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ 2,322

$ —

$ (8,002) Depreciation and amortization —

—

—

—

678 EBITDA (non-GAAP) —

—

2,322

—

(7,324) Impairment —

—

—

—

7,905 Facility exit costs and other, net —

—

303

—

1,453 Severance costs —

—

—

—

123 Gain on divestiture —

—

(2,625)





(2,625) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (468)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM")

Consolidated Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) March 31,

2023

June

30, 2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2023 Revenues $ 200,030

$ 183,256

$ 198,498

$ 167,816

$ 749,600 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5,620

$ 1,702

$ 7,670

$ (476)

$ 14,516 Interest expense, net 2,089

2,146

2,027

1,919

8,181 Provision for income taxes 2,115

2,132

3,995

2,424

10,666 Depreciation and amortization 7,895

7,908

7,704

7,865

31,372 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 17,719

13,888

21,396

11,732

64,735 Impairments and other charges —

2,816

—

3,540

6,356 Fluids sale process transaction expenses —

—

892

894

1,786 Facility exit costs and other, net 2,292

1,944

358

—

4,594 Severance costs 955

1,169

506

29

2,659 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 20,966

$ 19,817

$ 23,152

$ 16,195

$ 80,130 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 10.5 %

10.8 %

11.7 %

9.7 %

10.7 %

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) March

31, 2023

June

30, 2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2023 Revenues $ 144,174

$ 135,181

$ 141,236

$ 121,361

$ 541,952 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 3,466

$ 1,965

$ 7,573

$ (1,147)

$ 11,857 Depreciation and amortization 1,975

1,961

1,883

1,957

7,776 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 5,441

3,926

9,456

810

19,633 Impairments and other charges —

2,816

—

3,540

6,356 Fluids sale process transaction expenses —

—

293

326

619 Facility exit costs and other, net 2,292

1,944

358

—

4,594 Severance costs 955

148

40

29

1,172 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,688

$ 8,834

$ 10,147

$ 4,705

$ 32,374 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.4 %

1.5 %

5.4 %

(0.9) %

2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 6.0 %

6.5 %

7.2 %

3.9 %

6.0 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

TTM (In thousands) March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September

30,

2023

December

31,

2023

December

31,

2023 Revenues $ 55,856

$ 48,075

$ 57,262

$ 46,455

$ 207,648 Operating income (GAAP) $ 14,483

$ 12,774

$ 14,336

$ 11,415

$ 53,008 Depreciation and amortization 5,257

5,277

5,224

5,350

21,108 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 19,740

18,051

19,560

16,765

74,116 Severance costs —

92

162

—

254 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,740

$ 18,143

$ 19,722

$ 16,765

$ 74,370 Operating Margin (GAAP) 25.9 %

26.6 %

25.0 %

24.6 %

25.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 35.3 %

37.7 %

34.4 %

36.1 %

35.8 %

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Net Debt and Net Leverage

The following table reconciles the Company's total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Net Debt and Net Leverage:

(In thousands) December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Current debt $ 16,916

$ 22,438 Long-term debt, less current portion 58,117

91,677 Total Debt 75,033

114,115 Less: cash and cash equivalents (38,594)

(23,182) Net Debt $ 36,439

$ 90,933







Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - TTM $ 80,130

$ 66,101







Net Leverage 0.5x

1.4x

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.