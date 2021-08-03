Newpark Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $142.2 million compared to $141.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million, or ($0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 results include a $1.0 million pre-tax gain in the Industrial Solutions segment ($0.01 per share after-tax) related to a legal settlement as well as $0.6 million of pre-tax charges in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.01 per share after-tax) related to severance costs.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter results reflect another step forward in our strategy execution, as we continue to reshape and position the Company for sustainable and profitable growth. Consolidated revenues improved 1% sequentially to $142 million, with a 28% increase in international Fluids Systems revenues and a 15% improvement in Industrial Solutions rental and service revenues offsetting the previously anticipated pullback in Industrial Solutions product sales.

"Our Industrial Solutions business continues to demonstrate the value of our diversification efforts, as we expand our presence in the power transmission and other industrial end-markets. As anticipated, coming off the exceptionally strong first quarter product sales, segment revenues declined 15% sequentially to $45 million in the second quarter, as site access product sales pulled back to $10 million for the quarter. Partially offsetting the product sales reduction, rental and service revenues improved 15% sequentially, contributing $33 million of revenues in the second quarter, including a record $25 million contribution from the power transmission and other industrial end-markets, reflecting strong performance both in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. With the lower revenue, our Industrial Solutions operating margin declined modestly to 22% in the second quarter."

Howes continued, "In the Fluids Systems segment, revenues improved 11% sequentially, benefitting from project start-ups and the early phases of recovery within certain international markets, following the COVID-related disruptions that significantly impacted the previous four quarters. Our international revenues improved 28% sequentially to $35 million in the second quarter, benefitting primarily from improvements in Europe and North Africa. In North America, revenues improved modestly to $62 million, with a 19% improvement in the U.S. largely offset by the seasonal pullback in Canada. Despite the revenue growth and positive earnings contribution from our international business, the Fluids segment remained below EBITDA break-even in the second quarter, impacted by elevated operating expenses, including employee severance and costs associated with our ongoing inventory rationalization efforts. In addition, the quarter was impacted by an unfavorable sales mix on U.S. land, which we expect to normalize going forward.

"For the first half of 2021, we generated $26 million of cash from operations, while leveraging our capital-light business model to deliver $25 million of Free Cash Flow, ending the second quarter with a total debt balance of $78 million and a cash balance of $35 million," added Howes. "With an improving economic outlook and a very modest debt burden, we are well positioned to fund our growth objectives and generate strong free cash flow over the long-term."

Balance Sheet Classification of Convertible Notes due December 2021

Our U.S. asset-based loan facility ("ABL Facility") requires that we meet certain minimum financial requirements to include eligible rental mat assets in the ABL Facility borrowing availability as well as to utilize the ABL Facility to fund the repayment of our Convertible Notes. As measured on the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, we have satisfied these ABL Facility requirements and intend to fund the repayment of the Convertible Notes due December 2021 utilizing borrowings under the ABL Facility, which matures in March 2024. Accordingly, the Convertible Notes were reclassified from current debt to long-term debt in the June 30, 2021 balance sheet. After giving effect to satisfying the ABL Facility requirements, total availability under the ABL Facility is $108 million, inclusive of $24 million in eligible rental mats, with $21 million outstanding as of August 2, 2021.

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $97.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $87.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment operating loss was $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 includes $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 included $11.7 million of charges primarily related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $45.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $53.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 includes a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Revenues $ 142,249



$ 141,172



$ 101,946



$ 283,421



$ 266,496

Cost of revenues 124,106



119,991



112,290



244,097



258,374

Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,980



20,911



20,937



43,891



45,633

Other operating income, net (1,590)



(274)



(742)



(1,864)



(1,086)

Operating income (loss) (3,247)



544



(30,539)



(2,703)



(36,425)





















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 224



(332)



781



(108)



2,763

Interest expense, net 2,164



2,408



2,912



4,572



6,113

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —



790



(1,334)



790



(419)

Loss before income taxes (5,635)



(2,322)



(32,898)



(7,957)



(44,882)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 363



3,040



(6,654)



3,403



(6,490)

Net loss $ (5,998)



$ (5,362)



$ (26,244)



$ (11,360)



$ (38,392)





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net loss - basic and diluted $ (5,998)



$ (5,362)



$ (26,244)



$ (11,360)



$ (38,392)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 91,145



90,701



89,981



90,924



89,813

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards —



—



—



—



—

Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes —



—



—



—



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 91,145



90,701



89,981



90,924



89,813





















Net loss per common share - basic: $ (0.07)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.43)

Net loss per common share - diluted: $ (0.07)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.43)



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Operating Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 97,093



$ 87,849



$ 74,662



$ 184,942



$ 207,467

Industrial Solutions 45,156



53,323



27,284



98,479



59,029

Total revenues $ 142,249



$ 141,172



$ 101,946



$ 283,421



$ 266,496





















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems (1) $ (6,531)



$ (6,767)



$ (25,059)



$ (13,298)



$ (27,327)

Industrial Solutions (2) 10,143



13,130



1,005



23,273



4,067

Corporate office (3) (6,859)



(5,819)



(6,485)



(12,678)



(13,165)

Total operating income (loss) $ (3,247)



$ 544



$ (30,539)



$ (2,703)



$ (36,425)





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems (6.7) %

(7.7) %

(33.6) %

(7.2) %

(13.2) % Industrial Solutions 22.5 %

24.6 %

3.7 %

23.6 %

6.9 %





(1) Fluids Systems operating loss for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $11.7 million and $12.9 million, respectively, of charges related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs. (2) Industrial Solutions operating income for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement. (3) Corporate office expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of charges related to severance costs.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,094



$ 24,197

Receivables, net 142,789



141,045

Inventories 147,191



147,857

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,959



15,081

Total current assets 342,033



328,180









Property, plant and equipment, net 266,355



277,696

Operating lease assets 29,067



30,969

Goodwill 42,484



42,444

Other intangible assets, net 23,605



25,428

Deferred tax assets 3,566



1,706

Other assets 2,437



2,769

Total assets $ 709,547



$ 709,192









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 11,255



$ 67,472

Accounts payable 70,527



49,252

Accrued liabilities 37,281



36,934

Total current liabilities 119,063



153,658









Long-term debt, less current portion 66,545



19,690

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 23,530



25,068

Deferred tax liabilities 15,269



13,368

Other noncurrent liabilities 8,896



9,376

Total liabilities 233,303



221,160









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 109,003,762 and

107,587,786 shares issued, respectively) 1,090



1,076

Paid-in capital 629,833



627,031

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,786)



(54,172)

Retained earnings 38,510



50,937

Treasury stock, at cost (16,956,256 and 16,781,150 shares, respectively) (136,403)



(136,840)

Total stockholders' equity 476,244



488,032

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 709,547



$ 709,192



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (11,360)



$ (38,392)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:





Inventory impairments —



8,996

Depreciation and amortization 21,493



22,915

Stock-based compensation expense 3,273



3,077

Provision for deferred income taxes 402



(11,418)

Credit loss expense 230



726

Gain on sale of assets (5,358)



(2,163)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 790



(419)

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 2,068



2,801

Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (5,594)



66,510

(Increase) decrease in inventories (209)



7,512

Increase in other assets (2,236)



(5,294)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 21,344



(26,577)

Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other 994



(3,261)

Net cash provided by operating activities 25,837



25,013









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (10,477)



(10,655)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9,208



7,963

Net cash used in investing activities (1,269)



(2,692)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 97,746



117,068

Payments on lines of credit (100,469)



(116,207)

Purchases of Convertible Notes (18,107)



(29,124)

Proceeds from term loan 8,258



—

Debt issuance costs (196)



—

Purchases of treasury stock (1,350)



(326)

Other financing activities 808



2,480

Net cash used in financing activities (13,310)



(26,109)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (591)



(2,713)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,667



(6,501)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,348



56,863

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 41,015



$ 50,362



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net loss (GAAP) (1) $ (5,998)



$ (5,362)



$ (26,244)



$ (11,360)



$ (38,392)

Interest expense, net 2,164



2,408



2,912



4,572



6,113

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 363



3,040



(6,654)



3,403



(6,490)

Depreciation and amortization 10,663



10,830



11,462



21,493



22,915

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 7,192



$ 10,916



$ (18,524)



$ 18,108



$ (15,854)







(1) Net loss and EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement as well as $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2021 include a $0.8 million loss associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $10.6 million of charges, consisting of a $1.3 million gain associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market and a total of $11.9 million of charges related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included $12.9 million of charges, consisting of a $0.4 million gain associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market and a total of $13.3 million of charges related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Operating loss (GAAP) (1) $ (6,531)



$ (6,767)



$ (25,059)



$ (13,298)



$ (27,327)

Depreciation and amortization 4,537



4,627



5,225



9,164



10,459

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) (1,994)



(2,140)



(19,834)



(4,134)



(16,868)

Revenues 97,093



87,849



74,662



184,942



207,467

Operating Margin (GAAP) (6.7) %

(7.7) %

(33.6) %

(7.2) %

(13.2) % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (2.1) %

(2.4) %

(26.6) %

(2.2) %

(8.1) %





(1) Operating loss and EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Operating loss and EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included $11.7 million and $12.9 million, respectively, of charges related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs.

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 10,143



$ 13,130



$ 1,005



$ 23,273



$ 4,067

Depreciation and amortization 5,040



5,136



5,157



10,176



10,325

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 15,183



18,266



6,162



33,449



14,392

Revenues 45,156



53,323



27,284



98,479



59,029

Operating Margin (GAAP) 22.5 %

24.6 %

3.7 %

23.6 %

6.9 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 33.6 %

34.3 %

22.6 %

34.0 %

24.4 %





(1) Operating income and EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (1,936)



$ 27,773



$ 20,625



$ 25,837



$ 25,013

Capital expenditures (1,828)



(8,649)



(4,006)



(10,477)



(10,655)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,181



8,027



4,290



9,208



7,963

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (2,583)



$ 27,151



$ 20,909



$ 24,568



$ 22,321



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020 Current debt $ 11,255



$ 67,472

Long-term debt, less current portion 66,545



19,690

Total Debt 77,800



87,162

Total stockholders' equity 476,244



488,032

Total Capital $ 554,044



$ 575,194









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 14.0 %

15.2 %







Total Debt $ 77,800



$ 87,162

Less: cash and cash equivalents (35,094)



(24,197)

Net Debt 42,706



62,965

Total stockholders' equity 476,244



488,032

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 518,950



$ 550,997









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 8.2 %

11.4 %

