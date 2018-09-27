Newpark Resources Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $235.3 million compared to $236.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $201.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $3.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $2.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. Third quarter 2018 results include the impact of the following:

$1.8 million of pre-tax charges in the Corporate office ( $1.8 million after-tax) associated with the retirement and transition of our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, primarily reflecting the impact of modifications to certain outstanding stock-based and other incentive awards;

of pre-tax charges in the Corporate office ( after-tax) associated with the retirement and transition of our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, primarily reflecting the impact of modifications to certain outstanding stock-based and other incentive awards; $1.1 million of pre-tax charges in the Brazil Fluids Systems business ( $1.1 million after-tax), primarily related to severance costs associated with our planned workforce reductions in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the completion of the current contract with Petrobras, which is scheduled to conclude in December 2018 ;

of pre-tax charges in the Brazil Fluids Systems business ( after-tax), primarily related to severance costs associated with our planned workforce reductions in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the completion of the current contract with Petrobras, which is scheduled to conclude in ; $0.8 million of pre-tax charges in the U.S. Fluids Systems business ( $0.6 million after-tax), associated with the July 2018 fire at our Kenedy, Texas drilling fluids facility; and

of pre-tax charges in the U.S. Fluids Systems business ( after-tax), associated with the fire at our drilling fluids facility; and $0.6 million of non-capitalizable expenses in the U.S. Fluids Systems business ( $0.5 million after-tax), related to the upgrade and conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2018. Located in the Port of Fourchon, this adjacent facility complements our primary Gulf of Mexico deepwater shorebase and supports our product line expansion.

Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in a $4.3 million reduction in operating income and a $4.0 million reduction in net income ($0.04 per diluted share).

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We're pleased to report that both segments are continuing to make meaningful strides in the execution of our long-term strategy, although our Fluids Systems segment experienced some softness in the quarter. In addition, we began to repatriate excess cash from our foreign subsidiaries in the quarter, which facilitated a reduction in our outstanding debt.

"In Fluids Systems, third quarter revenues for the segment came in at $181 million, a 1% sequential improvement. North America revenues improved by 7% sequentially, as improvement in the North America land markets were partially offset by a sequential reduction in Gulf of Mexico activities. We successfully completed our second Kronos deepwater project with Shell Oil in the quarter and have since been awarded two additional wells, which are scheduled to be drilled over the next two quarters. Despite the continued progress in our deepwater market penetration efforts, we experienced project delays with other offshore customers, which negatively impacted the Gulf of Mexico revenue contribution for the quarter. Eastern Hemisphere revenues declined by $5 million sequentially from the near-record level achieved last quarter, reflecting the anticipated reductions in Romania, Kuwait and Australia.

"Following the strong margin improvement in the prior quarter, our Fluids Systems operating margin declined to 5% in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of the $2.5 million of charges in the quarter, as well as the timing of certain expenses, including elevated bad debt charges related to revenues from prior years in our foreign operations," added Howes. "With the scheduled completion of the current Petrobras contract in December 2018, we expect a reduction in our Latin America revenues going forward, but only a minimal impact to operating income. Meanwhile, we're continuing to make organizational investments to support our total fluids strategy, which are crucial to our efforts to capitalize on our capabilities, infrastructure, and strong position to expand our total addressable market and improve our long-term Fluids Systems segment profitability.

"In the Mats & Integrated Services segment, we continue to see the benefits from our market diversification strategy, which provides meaningful growth opportunities and added stability, as reflected by the balanced contribution across both E&P and non-E&P markets. Third quarter mats revenues came in at $54 million, modestly ahead of our expectations. The seasonal decline in the utility transmission rental market was as anticipated, with the impact in this end-market somewhat offset by the continued market penetration in pressure pumping applications, where we believe our systems provide a superior work surface for gravity-fed sand systems," added Howes. "With the increasing momentum more broadly across both E&P and non-E&P markets, as well as weather-driven demand in the southern U.S, we feel confident that fourth quarter revenues for the segment will grow beyond the levels achieved in recent quarters."

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $181.0 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $179.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $166.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Segment operating income was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Operating income for the third quarter of 2018 includes $1.1 million of charges in Brazil primarily related to severance costs associated with our planned workforce reductions in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the scheduled completion of the current contract with Petrobras, $0.8 million of charges associated with the July 2018 fire at our Kenedy, Texas drilling fluids facility, and $0.6 million of non-capitalizable expenses related to the upgrade and conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility.

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $54.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $34.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Segment operating income was $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2017.

Conference Call

Newpark has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results and near-term operational outlook, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 412-902-0030 and ask for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at www.newpark.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 9, 2018 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13683325#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including Newpark's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures and future financial results are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the worldwide oil and natural gas industry, our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market, risks related to our international operations, our ability to replace existing contracts, the cost and continued availability of borrowed funds including noncompliance with debt covenants, operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas industry, our ability to execute our business strategy and make successful business acquisitions and capital investments, the availability of raw materials or the impact of tariffs on the cost of such raw materials, the availability of skilled personnel, our market competition, our ability to expand our product and service offerings and enter new customer markets with our existing products, compliance with legal and regulatory matters, including environmental regulations, the availability of insurance and the risks and limitations of our insurance coverage, the ongoing impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the refinement of provisional estimates, potential impairments of long-lived intangible assets, technological developments in our industry, risks related to severe weather, particularly in the U.S. Gulf Coast, cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions and risks related to the fluctuations in the market value of our common stock. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as through our website at www.newpark.com. We assume no obligation to update, amend or clarify publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this news release might not occur.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September

30,

2017 September

30,

2018 September

30,

2017 Revenues $ 235,329 $ 236,262 $ 201,663 $ 698,884 $ 543,374 Cost of revenues 194,730 188,480 164,587 569,665 442,608 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,820 28,708 27,270 85,482 79,297 Other operating (income) loss, net 725 (69) (76) 702 (127) Operating income 10,054 19,143 9,882 43,035 21,596 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (89) 458 174 594 1,100 Interest expense, net 3,668 3,691 3,586 10,659 10,245 Income from operations before income taxes 6,475 14,994 6,122 31,782 10,251 Provision for income taxes 2,831 4,148 3,469 10,070 6,949 Net income $ 3,644 $ 10,846 $ 2,653 $ 21,712 $ 3,302 Calculation of EPS: Net income - basic and diluted $ 3,644 $ 10,846 $ 2,653 $ 21,712 $ 3,302 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 90,526 89,703 85,426 89,779 84,749 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,151 2,823 2,251 2,535 2,545 Dilutive effect of 2021 Convertible Notes 905 1,265 — 727 — Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 93,582 93,791 87,677 93,041 87,294 Income per common share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.24 $ 0.04 Income per common share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.04

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September

30,

2017 September

30,

2018 September

30,

2017 Revenues Fluids systems $ 180,970 $ 179,738 $ 166,726 $ 538,087 $ 453,399 Mats and integrated services 54,359 56,524 34,937 160,797 89,975 Total revenues $ 235,329 $ 236,262 $ 201,663 $ 698,884 $ 543,374 Operating income (loss) Fluids systems $ 8,288 $ 13,327 $ 7,930 $ 32,092 $ 20,145 Mats and integrated services 12,925 14,853 10,941 39,864 28,762 Corporate office (11,159) (9,037) (8,989) (28,921) (27,311) Operating income $ 10,054 $ 19,143 $ 9,882 $ 43,035 $ 21,596 Segment operating margin Fluids systems 4.6 % 7.4 % 4.8 % 6.0 % 4.4 % Mats and integrated services 23.8 % 26.3 % 31.3 % 24.8 % 32.0 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,243 $ 56,352 Receivables, net 264,014 265,866 Inventories 202,707 165,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,016 17,483 Total current assets 536,980 505,037 Property, plant and equipment, net 313,989 315,320 Goodwill 44,015 43,620 Other intangible assets, net 26,424 30,004 Deferred tax assets 4,024 4,753 Other assets 2,889 3,982 Total assets $ 928,321 $ 902,716 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current debt $ 6,453 $ 1,518 Accounts payable 93,783 88,648 Accrued liabilities 44,730 68,248 Total current liabilities 144,966 158,414 Long-term debt, less current portion 181,945 158,957 Deferred tax liabilities 33,347 31,580 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,912 6,285 Total liabilities 368,170 355,236 Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 106,324,356 and 104,571,839 shares issued, respectively) 1,063 1,046 Paid-in capital 615,351 603,849 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,767) (53,219) Retained earnings 138,233 123,375 Treasury stock, at cost (15,524,613 and 15,366,504 shares, respectively) (129,729) (127,571) Total stockholders' equity 560,151 547,480 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 928,321 $ 902,716

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,712 $ 3,302 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 34,346 28,998 Stock-based compensation expense 8,497 8,458 Provision for deferred income taxes (2,149) (3,489) Net provision for doubtful accounts 2,708 1,386 Gain on sale of assets (552) (4,896) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 4,075 4,068 Change in assets and liabilities: Increase in receivables (16,531) (73,512) Increase in inventories (34,829) (17,348) Increase in other assets (1,476) (1,621) Increase in accounts payable 7,106 17,996 Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other (2,791) 52,421 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,116 15,763 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (32,814) (21,888) Refund of proceeds from sale of a business (13,974) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,477 2,233 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (249) — Net cash used in investing activities (45,560) (19,655) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 275,801 84,900 Payments on lines of credit (254,116) (21,400) Debt issuance costs (149) (342) Proceeds from employee stock plans 3,813 2,107 Purchases of treasury stock (3,811) (2,761) Other financing activities 2,140 1,487 Net cash provided by financing activities 23,678 63,991 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,798) 2,371 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,564) 62,470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 65,460 95,299 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 59,896 $ 157,769

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and/or that of other companies in our industry. In addition, management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance, and our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Consolidated Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Net income (GAAP) (1) $ 3,644 $ 10,846 $ 2,653 $ 21,712 $ 3,302 Interest expense, net 3,668 3,691 3,586 10,659 10,245 Provision for income taxes 2,831 4,148 3,469 10,070 6,949 Depreciation and amortization 11,591 11,484 9,754 34,346 28,998 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 21,734 $ 30,169 $ 19,462 $ 76,787 $ 49,494

(1) Net income and EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 include a corporate office charge of $1.8 million associated with the retirement and transition of our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, $1.1 million of charges in Brazil primarily related to severance costs associated with our planned workforce reductions in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the scheduled completion of the current contract with Petrobras, $0.8 million of charges associated with the July 2018 fire at our Kenedy, Texas drilling fluids facility, and $0.6 million of non-capitalizable expenses related to the upgrade and conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility.

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 8,288 $ 13,327 $ 7,930 $ 32,092 $ 20,145 Depreciation and amortization 5,178 5,317 5,540 15,785 16,221 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 13,466 18,644 13,470 47,877 36,366 Revenues 180,970 179,738 166,726 538,087 453,399 Operating Margin (GAAP) 4.6 % 7.4 % 4.8 % 6.0 % 4.4 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 7.4 % 10.4 % 8.1 % 8.9 % 8.0 %

(1) Operating income and EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 include $1.1 million of charges in Brazil primarily related to severance costs associated with our planned workforce reductions in the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with the scheduled completion of the current contract with Petrobras, $0.8 million of charges associated with the July 2018 fire at our Kenedy, Texas drilling fluids facility, and $0.6 million of non-capitalizable expenses related to the upgrade and conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited) Mats and Integrated Services Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 Operating income (GAAP) $ 12,925 $ 14,853 $ 10,941 $ 39,864 $ 28,762 Depreciation and amortization 5,427 5,248 3,401 15,788 10,414 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 18,352 20,101 14,342 55,652 39,176 Revenues 54,359 56,524 34,937 160,797 89,975 Operating Margin (GAAP) 23.8 % 26.3 % 31.3 % 24.8 % 32.0 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 33.8 % 35.6 % 41.1 % 34.6 % 43.5 %

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Current debt $ 6,453 $ 1,518 Long-term debt, less current portion 181,945 158,957 Total Debt 188,398 160,475 Total stockholders' equity 560,151 547,480 Total Capital $ 748,549 $ 707,955 Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 25.2 % 22.7 % Total Debt $ 188,398 $ 160,475 Less: cash and cash equivalents (52,243) (56,352) Net Debt 136,155 104,123 Total stockholders' equity 560,151 547,480 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 696,306 $ 651,603 Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 19.6 % 16.0 %

