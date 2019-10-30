Newpark Resources Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $202.8 million compared to $216.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $235.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, and $3.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

As a result of a decline in anticipated earnings in the U.S. for the full year 2019, the third quarter 2019 provision for income taxes includes a $2.0 million ($0.02 per share) charge, primarily reflecting the impact of an increase in the projected full year 2019 tax rate.

Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Although volatility in the U.S. land market provided headwinds to our third quarter results for both segments, I'm very pleased to highlight that we are continuing to make meaningful progress in the penetration of targeted growth markets, which is critical to driving longer term growth and stability. Additionally, we continued to generate positive free cash flow in the third quarter, carefully balancing the execution of our strategic growth efforts, while taking appropriate actions to navigate the challenging market environment on U.S. land.

"During the third quarter, the Mats and Integrated Services segment revenues improved 14% sequentially, benefitting primarily from the anticipated rebound in mat sales and modest growth from energy infrastructure rental and service projects. The segment's operating margin was 20% for the third quarter, as the impact of the higher revenue level was offset by changes in revenue mix and the timing of certain expenses. We continue to see success in the U.S. energy infrastructure market, with an expanding schedule of mats rental projects in the utility transmission space.

"Our Fluids Systems business was successful in securing three international tender awards during the quarter, expanding our relationship with global operators," added Howes. "These include a new three-year contract for combined drilling and completion fluids with ENI to support their offshore drilling campaign in Cyprus and a two-year contract with PTT Exploration and Production in Algeria. Both of these contracts are expected to begin in the first half of 2020 and combined, generate additional revenues of $15-$20 million per year. In addition, we were awarded a new five-year contract with OMV Petrom, which extends our on-going work providing drilling and completion fluids to this customer in Romania.

"Third quarter Fluids Systems segment revenues declined 12% sequentially, primarily reflecting softness across most U.S. land markets. Meanwhile, although our schedule of projects in the Gulf of Mexico continues to grow, revenues from this market declined $5 million sequentially, reflecting the impact from the timing of customer projects. Internationally, our Fluids Systems revenues decreased 8% sequentially, driven primarily by the Sonatrach contract transition in Algeria. With the rapid decline in revenues within certain U.S. regions in the quarter, the Fluids Systems operating margin pulled back to 4% for the third quarter, compared to 7% in the second quarter.

"Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we completed the acquisition of Cleansorb Limited, a leading global provider of specialty reservoir chemistry based in the United Kingdom, for cash consideration of $19 million," said Howes. "Established in 1994, Cleansorb has become a recognized leader in innovative and proven completion fluids technology, supporting several of Newpark's international contracts, and also currently supplying key products into Saudi Arabia. This acquisition serves as another meaningful step in building out our fluids technology portfolio.

"Looking forward, we will continue to prudently balance the implementation of our strategic growth objectives in both segments while focusing on the goals of generating positive free cash flow and strengthening our balance sheet during these volatile market cycles," concluded Howes.

Segment Results

The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $50.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $54.4 million for the third quarter of 2018. Segment operating income was $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $152.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $172.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $181.0 million for the third quarter of 2018. Segment operating income was $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September

30,

2019

June

30,

2019

September

30,

2018

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2018 Revenues $ 202,763



$ 216,412



$ 235,329



$ 630,648



$ 698,884

Cost of revenues 169,429



177,933



194,730



522,338



569,665

Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,017



28,037



29,820



85,796



85,482

Other operating (income) loss, net 29



(472)



725



(367)



702

Operating income 6,288



10,914



10,054



22,881



43,035





















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 828



990



(89)



756



594

Interest expense, net 3,628



3,523



3,668



10,807



10,659

Income before income taxes 1,832



6,401



6,475



11,318



31,782





















Provision for income taxes 3,273



2,095



2,831



7,171



10,070

Net income (loss) $ (1,441)



$ 4,306



$ 3,644



$ 4,147



$ 21,712





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ (1,441)



$ 4,306



$ 3,644



$ 4,147



$ 21,712





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 89,675



89,806



90,526



89,863



89,779

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards —



1,900



2,151



1,676



2,535

Dilutive effect of 2021 Convertible Notes —



—



905



—



727

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 89,675



91,706



93,582



91,539



93,041





















Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ (0.02)



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.05



$ 0.24

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ (0.02)



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.05



$ 0.23



Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September

30,

2019

June

30,

2019

September

30,

2018

September

30,

2019

September

30,

2018 Revenues

















Fluids systems $ 152,547



$ 172,544



$ 180,970



$ 485,744



$ 538,087

Mats and integrated services 50,216



43,868



54,359



144,904



160,797

Total revenues $ 202,763



$ 216,412



$ 235,329



$ 630,648



$ 698,884





















Operating income (loss) (1)

















Fluids systems $ 5,893



$ 12,184



$ 8,288



$ 21,951



$ 32,092

Mats and integrated services 10,049



9,276



12,925



32,863



39,864

Corporate office (9,654)



(10,546)



(11,159)



(31,933)



(28,921)

Total operating income $ 6,288



$ 10,914



$ 10,054



$ 22,881



$ 43,035





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids systems 3.9 %

7.1 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

6.0 % Mats and integrated services 20.0 %

21.1 %

23.8 %

22.7 %

24.8 %





(1) Fluids Systems and Corporate office operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes charges of $1.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively, related to the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a total of $2.5 million of charges associated with severance costs related to workforce reductions in connection with the completion of the contract with Petrobras in Brazil, the Kenedy, Texas facility fire, and expenses related to the conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility. Corporate office operating loss for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes a charge of $1.8 million associated with the retirement and transition of our former Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,673



$ 56,118

Receivables, net 236,637



254,394

Inventories 183,443



196,896

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,703



15,904

Total current assets 492,456



523,312









Property, plant and equipment, net 316,498



316,293

Operating lease assets 29,697



—

Goodwill 43,760



43,832

Other intangible assets, net 22,306



25,160

Deferred tax assets 4,471



4,516

Other assets 3,423



2,741

Total assets $ 912,611



$ 915,854









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 5,003



$ 2,522

Accounts payable 77,743



90,607

Accrued liabilities 43,858



48,797

Total current liabilities 126,604



141,926









Long-term debt, less current portion 157,355



159,225

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 24,336



—

Deferred tax liabilities 36,692



37,486

Other noncurrent liabilities 7,993



7,536

Total liabilities 352,980



346,173









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 106,696,719 and 106,362,991 shares issued, respectively) 1,067



1,064

Paid-in capital 618,632



617,276

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,770)



(67,673)

Retained earnings 151,303



148,802

Treasury stock, at cost (17,003,058 and 15,530,952 shares, respectively) (139,601)



(129,788)

Total stockholders' equity 559,631



569,681

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 912,611



$ 915,854



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 4,147



$ 21,712

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization 34,891



34,346

Stock-based compensation expense 9,375



8,497

Provision for deferred income taxes (787)



(2,149)

Net provision for doubtful accounts 1,044



2,708

Gain on sale of assets (5,779)



(552)

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 4,589



4,075

Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables 17,065



(16,531)

(Increase) decrease in inventories 11,873



(34,829)

Increase in other assets (3,621)



(1,476)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (11,806)



7,106

Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (7,805)



(2,791)

Net cash provided by operating activities 53,186



20,116









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (35,803)



(32,814)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7,116



1,477

Refund of proceeds from sale of a business —



(13,974)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(249)

Net cash used in investing activities (28,687)



(45,560)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 237,093



275,801

Payments on lines of credit (242,263)



(254,116)

Debt issuance costs (1,214)



(149)

Proceeds from employee stock plans 1,236



3,813

Purchases of treasury stock (21,678)



(3,811)

Other financing activities 1,336



2,140

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (25,490)



23,678









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,526)



(3,798)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,517)



(5,564)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 64,266



65,460

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 61,749



$ 59,896



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (1,441)



$ 4,306



$ 3,644



$ 4,147



$ 21,712

Interest expense, net 3,628



3,523



3,668



10,807



10,659

Provision for income taxes 3,273



2,095



2,831



7,171



10,070

Depreciation and amortization 11,821



11,632



11,591



34,891



34,346

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 17,281



$ 21,556



$ 21,734



$ 57,016



$ 76,787



(1) Net income and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include charges of $5.1 million related to the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs. Net income and EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 include a corporate office charge of $1.8 million associated with the retirement of our former Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, as well as a total of $2.5 million of charges associated with severance costs related to workforce reductions in connection with the completion of the contract with Petrobras in Brazil, the Kenedy, Texas facility fire, and expenses related to the conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility.





Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 5,893



$ 12,184



$ 8,288



$ 21,951



$ 32,092

Depreciation and amortization 5,234



5,201



5,178



15,511



15,785

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 11,127



17,385



13,466



37,462



47,877

Revenues 152,547



172,544



180,970



485,744



538,087

Operating Margin (GAAP) 3.9 %

7.1 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

6.0 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 7.3 %

10.1 %

7.4 %

7.7 %

8.9 %





(1) Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes charges of $1.7 million related to the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs. Operating income and EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018 include a total of $2.5 million of charges associated with severance costs related to workforce reductions in connection with the completion of the contract with Petrobras in Brazil, the Kenedy, Texas facility fire, and expenses related to the conversion of a drilling fluids facility into a completion fluids facility.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Mats and Integrated Services Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Operating income (GAAP) $ 10,049



$ 9,276



$ 12,925



$ 32,863



$ 39,864

Depreciation and amortization 5,484



5,409



5,427



16,258



15,788

EBITDA (non-GAAP) 15,533



14,685



18,352



49,121



55,652

Revenues 50,216



43,868



54,359



144,904



160,797

Operating Margin (GAAP) 20.0 %

21.1 %

23.8 %

22.7 %

24.8 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 30.9 %

33.5 %

33.8 %

33.9 %

34.6 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 18,946



$ 31,971



$ (571)



$ 53,186



$ 20,116

Capital expenditures (11,937)



(6,399)



(8,356)



(35,803)



(32,814)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,408



3,937



557



7,116



1,477

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 8,417



$ 29,509



$ (8,370)



$ 24,499



$ (11,221)



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Current debt $ 5,003



$ 2,522

Long-term debt, less current portion 157,355



159,225

Total Debt 162,358



161,747

Total stockholders' equity 559,631



569,681

Total Capital $ 721,989



$ 731,428









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 22.5 %

22.1 %







Total Debt $ 162,358



$ 161,747

Less: cash and cash equivalents (53,673)



(56,118)

Net Debt 108,685



105,629

Total stockholders' equity 559,631



569,681

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 668,316



$ 675,310









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 16.3 %

15.6 %

