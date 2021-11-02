Newpark Resources Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $151.8 million compared to $142.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $96.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.5 million, or ($0.11) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.07) per share, for the second quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $23.9 million, or ($0.26) per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Third quarter 2021 operating results include the impact of $4.0 million of pre-tax charges, all in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.04 per share after-tax), primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida and restructuring related costs.

Paul Howes, Newpark's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Although we faced some continued market challenges during the third quarter, including the impact of Hurricane Ida and the lingering COVID-related impact on our international operations, we are encouraged by the improving market dynamics in the oil and gas sector and remain focused on our ongoing efforts to scale our U.S. Fluids Systems business. Consolidated revenues improved 7% sequentially to $152 million, benefitting from continued strength in Site and Access Solutions product sales along with an 11% improvement in Fluids Systems revenues.

"Our Industrial Solutions business performance continues to demonstrate the value of our diversification efforts, as we expand our presence in the power transmission and other industrial end-markets. While the third quarter was impacted by the typical seasonal slowdown in T&D rental project activity, this seasonal lull was largely offset by a $4 million increase in site access product sales, reflecting the benefit of our expanding customer base within the utility sector. With the modestly lower revenue and shift in revenue mix, our Industrial Solutions operating margin declined to 18% in the third quarter."

Howes continued, "In the Fluids Systems segment, revenues improved 11% sequentially, primarily driven by strength in Canada and other international markets. North America revenues improved by 14% sequentially to $71 million, substantially all driven by the Canadian market. U.S. revenues remained in-line with prior quarter, with modest improvement in land activity offset by a $2 million weather-driven decline in the Gulf of Mexico. International revenues improved 6% sequentially to $37 million in the third quarter, with our expansion in Asia Pacific being the primary driver of the improvement. Benefitting from the revenue improvement and our ongoing actions to reshape the U.S. business for a structurally smaller market, the Fluids Systems segment made meaningful progress towards a return to positive cash flow generation, however, this improvement was offset by $4.0 million of third quarter charges associated with Hurricane Ida and restructuring efforts.

"With the improvement in revenues and timing of customer activities within the quarter, we used $14 million of cash in the third quarter to fund a net working capital increase. The majority of the working capital increase reflects an increase in international receivable DSO's, which we expect will normalize going forward," added Howes. "We also made $6 million of net capital investments in the third quarter, substantially all to expand our mat rental fleet in support of our pipeline of fourth quarter power transmission rental projects."

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $97.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $67.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Segment operating loss was $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 includes $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 included $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 included $4.5 million of charges primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $43.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $28.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and operating loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 included a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September

30, 2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Revenues $ 151,797



$ 142,249



$ 96,424



$ 435,218



$ 362,920

Cost of revenues 132,273



124,106



99,301



376,370



357,675

Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,864



22,980



20,597



67,755



66,230

Other operating (income) loss, net 1,723



(1,590)



(820)



(141)



(1,906)

Impairments —



—



3,038



—



3,038

Operating loss (6,063)



(3,247)



(25,692)



(8,766)



(62,117)





















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 25



224



580



(83)



3,343

Interest expense, net 2,176



2,164



2,411



6,748



8,524

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 210



—



—



1,000



(419)

Loss before income taxes (8,474)



(5,635)



(28,683)



(16,431)



(73,565)





















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,011



363



(4,813)



5,414



(11,303)

Net loss $ (10,485)



$ (5,998)



$ (23,870)



$ (21,845)



$ (62,262)





















Calculation of EPS:

















Net loss - basic and diluted $ (10,485)



$ (5,998)



$ (23,870)



$ (21,845)



$ (62,262)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic 91,932



91,145



90,535



91,264



90,056

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted

stock awards —



—



—



—



—

Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes —



—



—



—



—

Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted 91,932



91,145



90,535



91,264



90,056





















Net loss per common share - basic: $ (0.11)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.69)

Net loss per common share - diluted: $ (0.11)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.69)



Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 107,955



$ 97,093



$ 67,711



$ 292,897



$ 275,178

Industrial Solutions 43,842



45,156



28,713



142,321



87,742

Total revenues $ 151,797



$ 142,249



$ 96,424



$ 435,218



$ 362,920





















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems (1) $ (6,646)



$ (6,531)



$ (18,957)



$ (19,944)



$ (46,284)

Industrial Solutions (2) 8,103



10,143



(139)



31,376



3,928

Corporate office (7,520)



(6,859)



(6,596)



(20,198)



(19,761)

Total operating loss $ (6,063)



$ (3,247)



$ (25,692)



$ (8,766)



$ (62,117)





















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems (6.2) %

(6.7) %

(28.0) %

(6.8) %

(16.8) % Industrial Solutions 18.5 %

22.5 %

(0.5) %

22.0 %

4.5 %





(1) Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.5 million of charges primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Fluids Systems operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $4.6 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $17.4 million of charges primarily related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, fixed asset impairments, and facility exit costs.



(2) Industrial Solutions operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,242



$ 24,197

Receivables, net 163,309



141,045

Inventories 148,194



147,857

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,124



15,081

Total current assets 359,869



328,180









Property, plant and equipment, net 262,856



277,696

Operating lease assets 27,352



30,969

Goodwill 42,393



42,444

Other intangible assets, net 22,511



25,428

Deferred tax assets 3,864



1,706

Other assets 2,267



2,769

Total assets $ 721,112



$ 709,192









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 21,875



$ 67,472

Accounts payable 73,567



49,252

Accrued liabilities 40,736



36,934

Total current liabilities 136,178



153,658









Long-term debt, less current portion 71,869



19,690

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 22,505



25,068

Deferred tax liabilities 15,102



13,368

Other noncurrent liabilities 9,745



9,376

Total liabilities 255,399



221,160









Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 109,233,315 and

107,587,786 shares issued, respectively) 1,092



1,076

Paid-in capital 632,569



627,031

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,486)



(54,172)

Retained earnings 28,026



50,937

Treasury stock, at cost (16,976,680 and 16,781,150 shares, respectively) (136,488)



(136,840)

Total stockholders' equity 465,713



488,032

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 721,112



$ 709,192



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September

30, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (21,845)



$ (62,262)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges —



13,024

Depreciation and amortization 32,009



34,186

Stock-based compensation expense 5,721



4,869

Provision for deferred income taxes 282



(19,023)

Credit loss expense 426



1,304

Gain on sale of assets (6,863)



(2,916)

Gain on insurance recovery (849)



—

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 1,000



(419)

Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 3,062



3,962

Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (26,382)



77,004

(Increase) decrease in inventories (2,536)



26,566

Increase in other assets (2,535)



(2,912)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 25,292



(34,606)

Increase in accrued liabilities and other 6,888



1,516

Net cash provided by operating activities 13,670



40,293









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (19,103)



(14,609)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11,730



10,497

Proceeds from insurance property claim 85



—

Net cash used in investing activities (7,288)



(4,112)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 166,012



147,987

Payments on lines of credit (150,132)



(180,440)

Purchases of Convertible Notes (28,137)



(29,124)

Proceeds from term loan 8,258



—

Proceeds from financing obligation 8,004



—

Debt issuance costs (295)



—

Purchases of treasury stock (1,435)



(332)

Other financing activities (458)



1,029

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,817



(60,880)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,349)



(1,810)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,850



(26,509)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,348



56,863

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 37,198



$ 30,354



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Net loss (GAAP) (1) $ (10,485)



$ (5,998)



$ (23,870)



$ (21,845)



$ (62,262)

Interest expense, net 2,176



2,164



2,411



6,748



8,524

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,011



363



(4,813)



5,414



(11,303)

Depreciation and amortization 10,516



10,663



11,271



32,009



34,186

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,218



$ 7,192



$ (15,001)



$ 22,326



$ (30,855)





(1) Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement as well as $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.5 million of charges primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Net loss and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $3.6 million of net charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs, partially offset by a gain related to a legal settlement. Net loss and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $17.4 million of charges primarily related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, fixed asset impairments, and facility exit costs.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)



Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Operating loss (GAAP) (1) $ (6,646)



$ (6,531)



$ (18,957)



$ (19,944)



$ (46,284)

Depreciation and amortization 4,421



4,537



5,227



13,585



15,686

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) (2,225)



(1,994)



(13,730)



(6,359)



(30,598)

Revenues 107,955



97,093



67,711



292,897



275,178

Operating Margin (GAAP) (6.2) %

(6.7) %

(28.0) %

(6.8) %

(16.8) % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (2.1) %

(2.1) %

(20.3) %

(2.2) %

(11.1) %





(1) Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.6 million of charges related to severance costs. Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $4.5 million of charges primarily related to the impairment of certain fixed assets and other non-cash charges. Operating loss and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $4.6 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Operating loss and EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $17.4 million of charges primarily related to inventory write-downs, severance costs, fixed asset impairments, and facility exit costs.

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ 8,103



$ 10,143



$ (139)



$ 31,376



$ 3,928

Depreciation and amortization 4,993



5,040



4,916



15,169



15,241

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 13,096



15,183



4,777



46,545



19,169

Revenues 43,842



45,156



28,713



142,321



87,742

Operating Margin (GAAP) 18.5 %

22.5 %

(0.5) %

22.0 %

4.5 % EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 29.9 %

33.6 %

16.6 %

32.7 %

21.8 %





(1) Operating income and EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities (GAAP) $ (12,167)



$ (1,936)



$ 15,280



$ 13,670



$ 40,293

Capital expenditures (8,626)



(1,828)



(3,954)



(19,103)



(14,609)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

equipment 2,522



1,181



2,534



11,730



10,497

Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (18,271)



$ (2,583)



$ 13,860



$ 6,297



$ 36,181



Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Current debt $ 21,875



$ 67,472

Long-term debt, less current portion 71,869



19,690

Total Debt 93,744



87,162

Total stockholders' equity 465,713



488,032

Total Capital $ 559,457



$ 575,194









Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 16.8 %

15.2 %







Total Debt $ 93,744



$ 87,162

Less: cash and cash equivalents (31,242)



(24,197)

Net Debt 62,502



62,965

Total stockholders' equity 465,713



488,032

Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 528,215



$ 550,997









Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 11.8 %

11.4 %

