Newpark Resources To Present At The 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced that its management team will present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference to be held on June 18-20, 2018 in New York City.

Paul Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 19 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time (9:40 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Newpark Resources website at www.newpark.com. The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the same section of the Newpark website for approximately 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

281-362-6800

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

